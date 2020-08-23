Jane Honeycutt says, "Politicians should not call retired people right after lunch. No one who messes up my nap will get my vote. You’ve been warned!"
Front desk follies
"I enjoyed your stories about the Hebert name — I have been married to an Hebert for 40 years," says Denise Hebert.
"I want to tell you about one of my first encounters at botching the name.
"We were going to Lake Tahoe back in 1980. I called and made a reservation at the hotel. The clerk asked for the name. I told her Mike Hebert.
"She paused and said, 'Excuse me. …'
"I told her it was spelled 'H as in horse, E as in elephant, B as in bear, E as in elephant, R as in rabbit and T as in tiger.
"She says, 'Oh, Mrs. He Bert!'
"I had to explain it one more time.
"After a long day of traveling to Lake Tahoe, we made it to the hotel. When we went to sign in, there was no Mike Hebert listed.
"I told the clerk to check under Abear. You guessed it!"
No 'Hebert' here
Thanks to Bill Huey for the photo of a place he found in Houma. It's a modest frame building with this sign out front: "Abear's Cafe; Cajun cooking since 1963."
A portable sign tells us that the day's specials are shrimp stew, fried catfish and shrimp gumbo.
And the sign on top of the building says on Fridays from 5:15 to 9 p.m. it features "All you can eat catfish and live music."
Which tells me that's the place to be on Friday nights.
Confusion Street
Darrel Beerbohm, like a lot of newcomers to Louisiana, was embarrassed when he first tried to pronounce Hebert, Aucoin and Richard, but finding a certain New Orleans street was his greatest challenge:
"I'm from Nebraska, and spent most of my career in California. When I came to Louisiana in 1974 as a chief warrant officer in the Coast Guard, I was assigned to the Marine Inspection Office, overseeing workers in oil fields to see they had proper licenses.
"When I first had people tell me to meet them on Tchoupitoulas Street, I drove around for a half-hour looking for a street starting with a 'C.’ ”
Geography A, Grammar F
Shooter Mullins says, "Many years ago I was searching the swamp for a guy who lived in Maurepas, and not having much luck.
"My road map wasn't much help, so I pulled off the road to ask directions of a boy 10 or 11 years old. My question stumped him for a while, but finally he looked around and replied, 'Mister, you done IN Maurepas!’ ”
Special People Dept.
- George and Ethel Sexton, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 70th anniversary Monday, Aug. 24.
- Jane and Bill Beyer, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 22 — "The quietest one ever."
Honoring Buddy D
Dees Veca, of Kenner, adds to our list of unusual pet names:
"I was raising two orphaned baby squirrels when my husband, Ken, said he had the perfect names for the little orphans.
“ ‘What?' I cautiously said.
“ ‘Dili' and 'Berto' were his suggestions.
"When I questioned his sanity, he informed me that the late New Orleans sportscaster Buddy Diliberto referred to all the fans who thought the poorly performing Saints would soon turn it around as 'squirrels' — because they were nuts.
"Rest in peace, Buddy D."
Unconditional love
Here's another pet story, from Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge:
"The other day I brought my dog Boudreaux in for a routine veterinary visit.
"He had no problem with getting two shots and having blood drawn, but vehemently objected to having his temperature taken.
"As two assistants held him still, I admitted to Dr. Brent that I felt a bit guilty and hoped Boudreaux would forgive and forget.
"He said he advised anyone with a similar concern: 'Go home and lock your dog and your spouse in a closet and return an hour later to free them. Which one do you think will be happy to see you?’ ”