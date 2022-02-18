Dear Smiley: In 1973, while serving as a second lieutenant in the Army at Fort Polk, I attended the wedding of one of our company's clerks near, I believe, French Settlement.
At the reception, I was introduced to the "money dance," the practice of dancing briefly with the bride and pinning money to her dress to be used for the honeymoon.
Imagine my embarrassment when, after realizing I had pinned all the money I had brought, a $20 bill, I had to go back to the bride and ask for change so I could pay for the toll on the Sunshine Bridge and get back to Fort Polk!
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia
Sorry, Superman
Dear Smiley: In 1983, my late wife and I decided to spend part of our summer vacation at Nottoway Plantation.
We booked "Miss Cornelia's" third-floor room overlooking the Mississippi River. I had grown up in my grandfather's home near Pointe à la Hache, and had occupied a similar bedroom overlooking the river.
I wanted to give my wife a glimpse of what life along the river was like.
Upon arrival, the manager mentioned that a movie was being shot at the plantation, and the female star (who shall remain unnamed, but might be remembered as Superman's girlfriend) had requested Miss Cornelia's room.
He offered to comp our stay if we relinquished that room.
I politely declined his offer, and explained why.
After a seafood lunch at Hymel's, we returned to note that the cast and crew had arrived, A mass of lights and cameras were being set up to film a scene in the front parlor.
A very self-important guy rushed up to us and loudly said, "You people can't come through here!"
I pointed to the staircase and replied that we darn sure could; that we were going up to our room.
He disgustedly replied, "Oh, I guess you must be the Ritters!"
I can only surmise that our decision to not relinquish the room had not sat too well with Superman's girlfriend.
DENNIS D. RITTER JR.
The Woodlands, Texas
Today's lesson …
Dear Smiley: Another trooper story:
As I was driving rapidly on U.S. 71 in 1989, I was pulled over by a young Louisiana state trooper.
I rolled down my window and said, “Honey, did I teach you?”
He replied, "No ma'am. Are you a teacher?”
I proudly replied, "Yes!"
He said, "Ma'am, I just hope you are not a driver’s education teacher."
"No, I am not, but my husband is," I replied.
The young officer smiled, shook his head and said, “Please slow down, and go home and read the driver’s education handbook!”
CHARLANNE C. CRESS
Zachary
The butcher's car
Dear Smiley: I have enjoyed reading about first cars.
In the late l950s, I bought a l947 Jeep station wagon for $200. A few years later, I sold it for $50, including a full tank of 25 cents-a-gallon gas.
That was followed with a 1952 Packard for $65 while in graduate school in Laramie, Wyoming.
We lived on trout, deer, antelope, and elk we processed ourselves. I took the back seats out and aged the meat in the back section of the car.
We butchered the game in our married student housing apartment kitchen ($45.65 a month), because it cost over 10 cents a pound to have it processed commercially!
CHUCK LEIN
Lafayette
Running joke
Dear Smiley: In college I had a ‘53 Ford with a hole in the floor, covered with a thin sheet of plywood and a rubber mat. It kept my feet mostly dry.
The main fuse blew often, so I wrapped it with foil out of necessity.
One day I was driving along and smoke started billowing from beneath the dash. I immediately pulled over, turned off the ignition and got out. After the smoke cleared, I got back in, started it up and went on my way.
After that incident, whenever I was depressing the brake pedal at night, the dash lights would flash noticeably brighter in concert with the rear brake lights. I had to assure friends on occasion that this was OK.
STEVE DAVIS
Abita Springs