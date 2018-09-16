"I love to have fun with telephone and computer scammers," says Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge.
"I recently got another call about 'back taxes I haven't paid that result in a warrant for my arrest.'
"I thought I would try something different. With my 'humble senior' voice, I informed the caller that I really wanted to take care of this matter.
"I then advised him that I would take advantage of the recent notice posted on the internet of the presidential executive order whereby you could require an email copy with a picture ID of the credentials of any federal employee who contacts you by phone.
"I informed the caller that I would get back to him as soon as I received the email. I then gave my email address of 'ScamCatcher22@gmail.com.'
"The call ended abruptly."
Buss stop
Susan Hodges says, "Speaking of the LSU dress code back in the '60s, girls were only allowed to wear pants when they left the dorm if they were going bowling or horseback riding.
"Back then, you had to sign out where you were going, who you were going with and when you would be back.
"Another dress code was that males could not wear Bermuda shorts in the library.
"One of my favorite memories was when Helen Gordon, dean of women, came to talk to my freshman dorm and said that at curfew, everyone should come in immediately. Her exact words were, 'Kiss your date on the fly and come right in.'
"I don’t think she ever understood when the entire dorm was howling with laughter."
Western migration
Search for drama
Ancient artifact
"Your discussion about feeling ancient brought to mind a recent event," says Carol Stutzenbecker, of Kenner:
"I take a bottle-and-can opener, also known as a 'church key,' with me to my volunteer job in a Catholic school cafeteria. I use it to poke a hole in food wrappers that are hard to open for the children.
"Lo and behold, one day as I used the church key, the children asked me what the gizmo was.
"Wow, did I feel like an old fogey — many of the students had never seen one before.
"By the way, my church key dates back to 1977 with the store name Vaughns (a Los Angeles store) inscribed on it."
Highway heroes
Rhett C. says, "My daughter Brandi and best friend Tory had a blowout on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway on the way to New Orleans on Friday night. Any father’s worst nightmare.
"State Trooper Easley was the first to arrive to lend safe and professional instructions and directions — which I had the pleasure to overhear on Brandi’s speakerphone while en route to her and roadside assistance.
"Trooper Easley exemplifies everything a state trooper should be, in this humble father’s opinion. I’m grateful he was on duty when and where he was — the story could have had a completely different outcome."
Quarter final
I heard from Everett Powers on Friday morning:
"Your mention of printer and magician Pike Burden in the Friday column brought back a fond memory for me (as I sit here in Spartanburg, South Carolina, waiting for Hurricane Florence to arrive).
"Mr. Burden was the entertainer for my Troop 31 Cub Scout 'Blue and Gold Banquet' about 60 years ago.
"As part of his act, he moved through the crowd doing sleight of hand, and when he got to me, he pulled a quarter out of my ear.
"My thinking? 'My ear, my quarter.' His thinking? 'Finders keepers.
"That was the last I saw of that quarter."