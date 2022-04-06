Here's an "only in Louisiana" story I'd find hard to believe if it hadn't come from a contributor with an unimpeachable reputation:
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "My wife’s cousin, Peggy Clements, lives along the waterfront in Bayou L’Ourse in Assumption Parish.
"Monday she walked out her back door and heard a loud 'swoosh' along with a 'thud.'
"She looked up. The 'swoosh' was an eagle; the 'thud' was an almost 4-pound catfish the eagle had dropped from its talons.
"She called a neighbor who cleaned the fish, and it provided a nice meal for them!
"Not the biblical manna, but it did come from the sky."
Protecting mudbugs
"My dad and my Uncle Sidney could each be pranksters on their own," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge. "But put them together with my Uncle Charlie, and they reached world-class status.
"My mom never tired of telling about the time they all went out to eat crawfish.
"My uncle Charlie practiced an interesting ritual. He would peel an entire plate of crawfish, and then excuse himself to wash his hands before partaking of his seafood feast.
"My dad and Uncle Sidney felt no compunction about eating the crawfish before Charlie returned.
"Carlie wasn’t mad; he just peeled another plateful and returned to the restroom to wash his hands again — and returned to the same result at the table.
"Not to be deterred, Charlie started bringing the crawfish to the restroom on all subsequent trips. I would have loved to see the reaction of the other patrons."
No crawfish here
Speaking of crawfish, Shooter Mullins offers this "curious fact:"
"I lived in Houma until I was 18 years old (in 1950).
"The locals ate plenty of seafood — boiled crabs especially — and frog legs, but I cannot recall anyone going crawfishing or eating crawfish.
"I'm reasonably sure of my memory here. Maybe it was like Cajun music — if you wanted to partake, you travelled to another town, so you could be anonymous."
Billy Bob and bike
Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, adds to our "celebrity encounters" series:
"Back in 2001, Billy Bob Thornton and Patricia Arquette were in Donaldsonville filming 'The Badge.'
"I got to meet and talk to them. I was on my Harley, and when the film crew took a break, I rode it onto the set.
"As I arrived on the scene, the crew was looking at me like I didn’t belong there. I said to Billy Bob, 'I don’t think I belong here.'
"He said, 'I’m not worried about them,' and went on to say he had a Harley like mine, and asked if he could sit on it.
"He sat on it and we had a good conversation."
Tiny visitors
Tina Soong says around Easter we can expect to see hummingbirds:
"In ancient legends, hummingbirds are healers and messengers of good news and good luck. These beautiful, tiny but mighty birds have inspired numerous literary and art works.
"Amid other spring festivals, let us also welcome these migrating visitors."
Special People Dept.
— Mable Doughty Mccandless, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday, April 7. She is a longtime member of Broadmoor Baptist Church.
— Louise Lambert, of Slidell, celebrated her 92nd birthday Saturday, April 2.
— Peter Joseph "P.J." Brady Jr., of LaPlace, celebrated his 90th birthday May 31. He is a Navy veteran and and a Shell Chemical retiree.
Covering all cars
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "I understand the Police Department is frustrated due to the pollen explosion in Baton Rouge — as all getaway cars have been described as 'green.'
I don't know what kind of pollen you have in your neighborhood, Rick, but where I live all the cars would be described as "yellow."
Just one catch…
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, is excited about his recent windfall:
"Seems I’ve qualified for up to $20,000 CASH in the event of my death.
"This amazing information was sent to me via the U.S. Postal Service, marked ‘open immediately’ and ‘confidential.’
"It boggles my mind that I’ve been selected for this hush-hush and inclusive program.
"I’m counting my blessings."