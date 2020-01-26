Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, has these thoughts on what pro football has turned into — pro wrestling:
"I was watching a video of an old NFL game that featured Steve Young quarterbacking the San Francisco 49ers against Joe Montana, who had moved to the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Wow! What a game! Pure football! Jerry Rice and other now-Hall of Famers making spectacular plays, etc.
"Something seemed to be missing, though, and I suddenly realized what it was:
"No foot-long hair hanging out of helmets.
"No tattoos.
"No player pretending to swim on end zone turf after making a touchdown.
"And, best of all, no guy running out of the pileup after making a tackle he's paid millions to do, thumping his chest and holding his finger up signaling No. 1 — even though his team is losing by 35 points!
"Football? Absolutely! Showbizball? Uh, c'mon, man!"
Mom the genius
Don Davis says our mention of New Orleans beer "brought back fond memories of my mom, Fritzie Davis, and 'Dixie Doodles' in the 1940s.
"Dixie Beer had a contest once a week, open to the public. It involved using stick figures and your imagination with words to create a cartoon that could be used for advertising either in the local paper or, if it was good enough, on a billboard.
"I don’t remember how much each paid, but if your cartoon got on a billboard you were paid twice as much as getting in the paper alone.
"At one time my mom was making more money than my dad, working two jobs — Esso and Rabenhorst.
"She won so many times they disqualified her. So she did what any enterprising young housewife at the time would do; she changed names. I'm hoping the statute of limitations has run out and Dixie does not pursue civil remedies.
"My mom also won 'Stop The Music,' a national radio game show in the 1940s."
Sing for your beer
Storm, our unpaid nostalgist, recalls the days when Jax had a jingle, and says, "I can still sing that one word for word!:
"You’ll never hmmmm
You’ll just never know
What that other beer lacks
Until you try the real beer
The real beer taste of Jax
It’s premium brewed from 100%
Natural ingredients
Premium brewed from 100%
Natural ingredients
Jax, the real beer!"
But did they work?
Our correspondent Storm, a few days ago, reminded us of the great Nichols and May commercials for Jax (including one in which an announcer called it "the beal jeer").
The commercials are still treasured for their wit, but an item on the WWL website tells us that Peter Mayer, the legendary New Orleans ad man, had his doubts about their effectiveness.
In a 2005 interview for the WYES-TV documentary, 'Stay Tuned: New Orleans' Classic TV Commercials,' Mayer said, 'While they're funny, there's only one problem with them — they appeal to the cocktail drinker and not the beer drinker. It's artistic advertising. They don't sell beer, which is the name of the game."
Where's Don Draper when you need him?
Meaty topic
Elsa Nichols, of New Orleans, has a "hungry dog" story:
"We had a rescue dog years ago who took a whole roast chicken off our stove, and I never found any trace of it — no bones or even any grease spots. He cleaned up the evidence.
"And after I made a big pepperoni pizza and left it on the stove, my daughter told me, 'Thanks for making half of it without meat,' since she didn’t eat meat.
"The meat was gone from exactly half the pizza —the area he could reach.
"It’s a good thing I was there. It would have been terrible if I hadn’t caught it before she ate it. I’m not sure I would have told her."
Laminator as terminator
Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, says, "Granddaughter Zelda, 5, was watching an old 'Tom and Jerry' cartoon.
"Jerry stuck Tom's tail in a wringer and flattened him. I was wondering if Zelda knew what a wringer washer was, but before I could ask, she exclaimed, 'Jerry put Tom through a laminator!'"