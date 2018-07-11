A "Kidspeak" story:
Sandi Davies says, "My 85-year-old mother was visiting with my 3-year-old grandson, Parker.
"His birthday is coming up in September, so we were discussing party options.
"My mom told Parker her birthday would be coming up this month. He asked how old she was going to be, and she told him 85.
"His eyes got big and he said, 'Whoa! That’s a whole lot of old!'
"Out of the mouths of babes…"
Fake horoscope?
"I find the horoscopes in The Advocate interesting," says Ronnie Stutes, "but it always seems that the advice in them could apply to anyone.
"However, the Gemini horoscope in Sunday's Advocate seemed a little odd, as if it might have come from the writer's personal views instead of from the stars: 'Getting involved in world issues is admirable, but don't mess with authority figures, rules or regulations. Choose to stay close to home and nurture important relationships.'"
Ronnie points out that the current resident of the White House is a Gemini…
Love and football
John Carver says our stories about LSU-Ole Miss football games triggered this memory of the 1960 Sugar Bowl, featuring those two teams:
After he completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in August 1959, he returned to New Orleans to engage in some serious partying.
At a party in Gentilly, he met a lovely young lady named Joy. When he asked her for her phone number, she told him, "I'm in the book." But he didn't call…
"Right after Christmas, I got a call from a couple of friends in Florida who had Sugar Bowl tickets. (You couldn't get tickets locally).
"They said to get them dates and we would go to the game! I remembered Joy, and there she was in the phone book!
"I called her. She remembered me, and was delighted to go! I asked if she knew a couple of other girls. She did, but when we picked them up for the game, they were both hung over from partying the night before. My Florida friends were probably disappointed; I haven't heard from them since.
"I had a new bottle of Jack Daniels in my topcoat pocket, but I never gave a thought to it; I became completely enthralled by Joy. I'm not quite sure I even noticed the game; did LSU win?
"Joy and I will celebrate 58 wonderful years together on Oct. 1!"
Remember what?
Sarah Stravinska, of Chestnut, asks, "Have you ever looked around and wondered why you had come into, say, the kitchen?
"Some experts call this something like the 'Threshold Syndrome.' The minute you cross a threshold into another room, you forget why you changed rooms.
"If you go back into room No.1, the reason you wanted to go into the kitchen will return. When that happens, you say the thing out loud at least three times, then go back into the kitchen."
She tells of the time she was wandering around the kitchen chanting, “Banana, banana, banana…”
“Maybe you want a banana," her husband told her.
“That’s IT!” she cried.
(We're getting a little worried about you, Sarah…)
Special People Dept.
Frances Doga, of Rayne, celebrates her 90th birthday on Thursday, July 12.
Groaner of the Week
Michael Hess, of Slidell, has the nerve to offer this:
"I need to change my early morning walking route. I’m always getting run over by the same bike, every day, same place, day after day…
"It's a seriously vicious cycle."
Surprise witness
From this story by J.A. Sotile, of Donaldsonville, I gather that there is some domestic tension between Boudreaux and Mrs. Boudreaux:
"Mrs. Boudreaux stole a can of peaches, and she was caught.
"She had to meet the judge, who asked her, 'Did you steal a can of peaches?'
"She replied, 'Yes, your honor, I did.'
"'How many peaches are in a can?' the judge asked her.
"She replied, 'Eight.'
"The judge said, 'Then I am going to sentence you to eight months in jail.'
"Boudreaux, who was in the courtroom observing the proceedings, stood up and told the judge, 'She also stole a can of peas!'"