One of the regular features of this column deals with ways to discourage unknown callers trying to sell us unwanted stuff.
Cheryl Litwin, of Metairie, warns that being too clever with anti-call methods can be counterproductive:
"Never underestimate the creativity of a 91-year-old woman fed up with relentless phone solicitations.
"She decided to pick up a referee's whistle. Every time she was interrupted with a call from an unfamiliar number, she planned to politely say hello, then loudly blow until the caller hung up.
"Last week, her new physician phoned with lab test results from an unfamiliar caller ID number. She blew the whistle!
"They called back. Whistle blown again! Third time, another blast!
"The next day, my sister got a call from that physician about 'a problem with the phone number your mom gave us. …'"
Got chicken?
"Recent submissions about ordering food in foreign countries in a different language reminded me of a trip to Beijing," says Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville:
"At a reception in the Great Hall, we were seated around a large Lazy Susan with probably 12 to 14 guests per table.
"Not only was nothing labeled, but the food was brought in item after item, with no one able to explain what was being served!
"It all looked the same, but as a friend from Argentina said, 'Lady, this all can’t be chicken!' The wine was good."
Sandwich nostalgia
Jack Russo adds to Shooter Mullins' story about sandwiches of his youth:
"I am 96 and read your articles every day. The article about peanut butter and banana sandwiches from Miss Lucille's, across the street from Houma Elementary School, caught my eye.
"This would have been in the early 1930s. I can remember we had to prepay for our peanut butter and banana sandwich in the morning.
"It was 7 cents for the sandwich, and for 2 cents more, we could get a small cup of milk.
"When lunchtime came around, we would run like crazy to line up and get our order. To this day, I still love eating my peanut and banana sandwiches. Thanks for the memories."
Super sandwich
Our seminar on excessive sandwiches received this from Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, about his youth in New Orleans:
"My late mother taught me how to make double grilled cheese sandwiches. You butter up both sides of six pieces of Sunbeam or Bunny white bread, grill each piece and put whatever your choice of cheese is inside (I love Swiss and pepper jack).
"To make myself feel somewhat healthy, I put red onions and garlic between layers!"
(Oh yeah, that would make it healthy, all right. …)
Inquiring Minds Dept.
T.W. has a question about a recent nostalgia item:
"Since I'm probably your youngest contributor (aka your free labor), I don't know the significance of dancing on a hardwood floor covered with cornmeal. Could you please enlighten your younger generation of readers?"
(I'm not sure; perhaps it helps dancers move more smoothly around the floor.)
Special People Dept.
- James "Jotto" Weams, of Prairieville, celebrated his 105th birthday Sunday, Sept. 11, at a party at Galvez Seafood. A native of Prairieville, he was a barber before becoming a California shipyard worker. Returning to Ascension Parish, he was a carpenter and farmer. He is head deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church.
- Calvin Golden, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 92nd birthday Saturday, Sept. 10. He is a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, having fought in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in North Korea in 1950.
Failure to educate
Jim Skelly says, "When my youngest daughter came home from her very first day of school, my wife asked her, 'How was school?'
She replied, "Well, I spent the whole day in school and I still can't read."