Here's a reason to tip your New Orleans cabdriver well: He might become president.
Warren A. Perrin, of Lafayette, says, "In 1997, while serving as president of CODOFIL (the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana), I was invited by President Jacques Chirac, of France, to accompany the French delegation to Hanoi for a World Francophone Summit.
"At the time Americans were still not welcomed in Vietnam — so I went as a Cajun.
"During the flight, I was told that the French president was coming to talk to me. Anxiously, I prepared to use my best Cajun French.
"However, after he greeted me in French he quickly shifted to perfect English, and told me that the first time his image appeared in a newspaper was when he was a student studying economics in New Orleans — and drove a taxi cab!
"He asked me to obtain a copy of the article. I forwarded the Jan. 12, 1955, Times-Picayune article ('Young Parisian notes progress') to Chirac, who autographed a copy and thanked me for finding the article.
"The signed copy remains on display in the CODOFIL office."
Chirac, 22, was gathering material on New Orleans' economic growth for a special issue of "Export-Import Française," a shipping magazine.
Elusive Cinderella
Rhetta Sellers says, "On a trip to Germany and surroundings, my husband and I brought our 4-year-old granddaughter, Avery, to Neuschwanstein Castle.
"Wide-eyed and excited, she went up to one of the guards, who was dressed in fancy regalia, tugged on his coat and asked if 'Cindella' (Cinderella) was home.
"He looked at her quizzically but didn't respond, so I quickly informed her Cinderella went to visit her other home at Disney World. Just missed her by a day or two!"
Mastering German
Charles Lyon (retired MD), of Geismar, says, "While traveling to Germany on a three-year Army assignment, I gathered my four young children on the plane and told them we were going to a foreign country and they would not understand the language. They would have to learn German to be understood.
"On arriving in Frankfurt, we went to a restaurant. The German waitress, seeing my uniform, spoke to us in English, asking us where we were from as she took our order.
"To my surprise, my 8-year-old daughter, Mary, looked at me and said: 'Daddy, I don't need to learn German — because I understand everything she said.'"
The crush
"Can you stand one more about Edwin Edwards before I forget it?" asks Fran Landry, of Brusly.
"In 1963 or 1964, I was about 14. On a warm July day in Ville Platte, I attended a public birthday party honoring Sheriff Elin Pitre.
"On the steps of the courthouse, Edwin Edwards appeared before me and told me 'Good morning' in his usual courtly and flirty manner.
"He looked very dapper in his silvery gray suit with his black hair and just a touch of gray at the temples. All of a sudden I had a tremendous crush.
"A few years later I invited him to my high school graduation. He did not attend, but sent me a beautiful red leather wallet and key chain set.
"He was always in politics. Now I am feeling very old indeed. …"
Special People Dept.
- Bennie and Patsy Benoit, of Zachary, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, August 12.
- Richard and Sue Conran, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, August 12.
Promote thyself
T-Bob Taylor, a proud Louisiana native embedded in Panama City Beach, Florida, tells us that in addition to reviews of restaurants and hotels, there are online reviews of stores, service businesses — and churches:
"The other day I was scanning to see how churches in our area promoted themselves.
"Most churches have very few reviews. Sadly, faithful regulars often fail to share their thoughts.
"But then I found a church that had more than 30 reviews, ranking it 4.9 (on a scale of 5).
"I'm confessing to you that I found one thing suspiciously unique. Under each review it had a comment, 'By Owner.' Hmmm."