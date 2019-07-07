Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, says, "I was a Yankee child, born in Philadelphia, and I had a lot of linguistic difficulty after moving here at age 9.
"I was in fifth grade when I happened to pass the cafeteria on my way to class and excitedly reported to my seat mate that we were having 'pee-can' pie for dessert.
"She reared back in her chair and looked askance at me. (That was the day I learned the meaning of 'terlet.')
"On another day, I mentioned to a classmate that I had eaten a delicious 'kar-mul' apple the previous night. Looking incredulous, she inquired whether I had gotten the apple from Mt. Carmel.
"After more than five decades here, I am pleased to report that I can say 'puh-kahn' and 'kare-uh-mel,' and know Mt. Carmel is a school.
"When I moved back to Philadelphia for graduate school in 1976, at a Baskin-Robbins with my sister, I requested a sugar cone with a scoop each of rocky road and pralines (which I pronounced 'praw-leens') and cream.
"A pushy woman behind me in line leaned over my shoulder and loudly corrected me in a strong Philly accent, 'That's "pray-leens," honey.'
"My sister reported that I turned to face her, puffed up like a toad, and said, 'Excuse me, but I am from New Orleans, and 'praw-leen' is a French word. Now back off.'"
Shoes and booze
Nobey Benoit says, "About places with unusual or appropriate names, the Red Goose Saloon in downtown Thibodaux fits the bill.
"The building was formally a Red Goose shoe store. The 'Red Goose Shoes' marquee is still in front.
"I once saw a guy drink beer out of a lady's shoe there. I don't think it was a Red Goose shoe."
True fish story
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "Years ago, I was on a fishing trip to Honduras with Ernie Dupont. He had thousands of dollars of fishing equipment and the services of the best guide in the area.
"On our first trip, we caught no bass in what was supposed to be the best new fishing area in Central America.
"As we were coming back, I noticed an old fisherman in a rowboat. He had an old cola can with line wrapped around it for a reel, and cast it by swinging it over his head and letting fly.
"He had caught more fish than we did with all of our fancy gear and guide."
Fig memories
Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, says, "When I was a kid, we had a big fig tree, as did my grandparents a mile down the road.
"My grandmother spent hours each summer in her un-air-conditioned, sweltering kitchen canning fig preserves.
"My siblings and I spent many nights at my grandparents' house. On winter mornings, we'd sit in front of the fireplace eating hot-from-the-oven biscuits stuffed with fig preserves.
"I hadn't thought of that in years, until Beryl Dupré gave me a jar of fig preserves. I baked a pan of biscuits and ate them with preserves. Beryl, I appreciate the preserves, and the memories."
Special People Dept.
- Irma Amy Roger, of Amber Terrace Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Monday, July 8.
- Charlton Pruyn, also of Amber Terrace, celebrates birthday No. 92 Monday, July 8.
- Victor and Ruth Berthelot, of Livingston, celebrated 68 years of marriage Sunday, July 7.
- Ernie and Jan Wall celebrated their 63rd anniversary Thursday, July 4.
- Narvle J. and Betty Jean Hopkins, of Covington, celebrated their 50th anniversary Friday, July 5.
Mr. Tactful
Linda King, of St. Francisville, says, "Your 'looking good' stories remind me of an incident many years ago.
"My husband has never been known for his tact. We had acquaintances we bumped into from time to time. The wife was always sour and unpleasant.
"Upon seeing them for the first time in a long while, my husband told the woman she was looking good, and was not nearly as fat as she used to be.
"His comment didn’t help her disposition any."