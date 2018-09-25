Way back in B.A. (before Alabama), the LSU-Ole Miss game pretty much decided the SEC champion for that season.
A few decades back, both teams were powerhouses and nationally ranked, and they've had some classic matchups — a Halloween night contest in 1959 comes to mind. ...
These days the games aren't quite as important nationally, but it's still fun to dis the Rebels, or Black Bears, or Land Sharks, or whatever the heck they call themselves now.
Speaking of dissing the lads from Oxford, Perry Snyder, of Baton Rouge, passing along this item that came out just after Ole Miss lost 62-7 to the Crimson Tide:
"Just heard that Matt Luke resigned as head coach of Ole Miss. Luke has been appointed the director of FEMA by President Trump, who says he has never seen anyone evacuate 50,000 people as fast as he did in Oxford last Saturday."
Louie, Louie
Jim Stroop, of New Orleans, says, “Reading in the Friday column about the kid who got in trouble in a central Texas school over the pronunciation of ‘Louisville’ reminded me of an unpleasant day in fourth grade in my own elementary school in central Texas.
“Our teacher was dictating a letter addressed to someone in St. Louis, Missouri, that we students were supposed to write verbatim and turn in to be graded for spelling and proper letter format.
“When it came to the city and state, she pronounced them ‘Sant LOO-ie Muh-ZOO-ruh.’
“I struggled over the spelling and concluded that her pronunciation of ‘Saint’ and ‘Missouri’ were her own dialect, but I had never been exposed to that pronunciation of ‘Louis.’ So I spelled it ‘Louie.’
“Guess what! She called it a mistake, counted off for it and refused to listen to my appeal. She fell a few notches that day.”
Cutting remark
Michael Hess, of Slidell, says, "I didn't realize how old I've gotten until I went to get my hair cut yesterday. Instead of asking if my eyebrows needed trimming, he did it without asking."
(If he did your ears too, you are officially a senior gentleman.)
When K&B ruled
That look!
John Logreco Jr., of Metairie, says mention of the strict high school principal Miss Ruth McShane “prompted my own memory of her.
“I was an education major at Loyola University in the early 1960s. Miss McShane was one of my instructors there. Her strictness followed her to Loyola.
“One day, during her lecture, I made the mistake of chatting with a classmate. She immediately gave me a ‘look’ that could best be classified as a combination of anger and astonishment. I never made that mistake again.”
(I know that "look" well — Mrs. Anders has a look she gives me when, for instance, I tell an inappropriate joke at some serious event. It's scary. ...)
Pronunciation guide
Nobey Benoit says, “The discussion about the pronunciation of Louisville, Kentucky, reminded me of the argument back in grade school about the pronunciation of the capital of Kentucky — Louisville or Lou-a-vil?
“It's pronounced ‘Frank-fort.’ ”
Special People Dept.
Elaine Gomez Cortelloni, of Lake Sherwood Retirement Community in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 98th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Name game
Stuart Roberts, of Port Vincent, says, “The other day I asked a man what his name was, and he said, ‘It’s what everyone wants to be.’
“ ‘So your parents named you Retired,’ I said. ‘That’s different.’
“ ‘No,’ he said, ‘it's Rich.’
“I was close.”
Thought for the Day
This one comes from my buddy George Smith, longtime columnist for the Anniston, Alabama, Star:
“A good wife is one who will forgive you when she is wrong.”