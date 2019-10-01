It happened in 1935, but it's still being discussed and argued about today.
That's the assassination of Huey P. Long in the State Capitol.
Longtime column contributor Ernie Gremillion and his effort to rewrite history is the subject of John Wirt's article in the October issue of Country Roads magazine.
Ernie "believes history convicted an innocent man. A retired criminal investigator for the U.S. Department of Treasury, Gremillion is convinced that Dr. Carl Austin Weiss, the then-28-year-old Baton Rouge physician pegged as Huey Long’s assassin, did not kill the flamboyant populist governor, U.S. senator and likely presidential candidate.
"He has studied the Long-Weiss shootings since 1982; throughout the years, he’s offered his amassed evidence for Weiss’s innocence to media outlets, LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center, the attorney general, and other government offices, but has found little interest."
Ernie says when someone “sees an incredible injustice done, he can’t let it go. That’s where I am.”
I've heard Ernie's presentation on this, and I have to say he makes a convincing case.
Some remodeling!
Scrolling through social media, I came across a photo of the former Krispy Kreme store on Plank Road being torn down.
The caption said the shop was being "remodeled."
I have to question that choice of words. I would have gone with "destroyed." Then you could say "rebuilt" if that happens.
Pardon this grammatical tangent, but I'm serious about doughnuts … .
Looking up
W.N. Cottrell, of New Orleans, has a question:
"Growing up in the Baton Rouge of the 1950s and ’60s, I well remember the impressive ceiling mural of the Paramount Theater — a classical scene. Was that mural also destroyed when the theater was demolished?"
Sadly, I think that was the case when the fine old movie palace gave way to a parking lot.
Which reminds me
The "classical scene" on the Paramount ceiling, mentioned above, included a portrait of a rather full-figured lady wearing, as I recall, either very little or nothing at all.
When I was a kid and went to the theater with my parents, they never noticed my upward gaze before the lights dimmed and the movie started … .
Nice People Dept.
Richard Orgeron, of Lafayette, says, "My wife Brenda, who is 76 and recently released from the hospital, went grocery shopping and had a large cart full of groceries.
"Upon opening the rear of her SUV, a gentleman approached and insisted on loading the groceries.
"He was wearing a shirt with COLT printed on the front. This indicates that he is an employee of City Of Lafayette Transit. She did not get his name but wants to thank him."
Special People Dept.
- Michael and Carolyn "Punkin" Landaiche celebrate their 71st anniversary Wednesday.
- Joy and John Carver, of Lacombe, celebrated their 59th anniversary Tuesday at Sal and Judy's Restaurant.
- Joan and Doug Becnel celebrated their 53rd anniversary Tuesday.
Name that player
Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, says, "As the Major League Baseball playoffs approach, I think your readers would enjoy a baseball trivia question. I'm a fan of the old Brooklyn Dodgers, so here's the question:
"This African-American baseball player recorded an important 'first' when he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, after having served in the military in World War II and playing in the Negro Leagues. He hit a home run in his first at-bat for the Dodgers. Who was he?"
At the risk of giving away too much, and to keep from getting flooded with wrong answers, I must caution you to read the above very carefully and do your baseball trivia homework before you answer.
The answer will be in the Thursday column. The first person to give me the correct answer before then will receive a Major Award — your name printed in this column!
Generosity is one of my most admirable traits … .
Hu's on first?
While I view knock-knock jokes as an elementary form of humor, some of them can be pretty funny:
For instance, John Hu has some fun with his name:
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
John.
John who?
John Hu.