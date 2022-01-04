Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says, "My youngest son just moved back to Baton Rouge from Fort Collins, Colorado, after five years of living and enjoying life.
"He’s been accepted as an EMT with Acadian Ambulance.
"My oldest son, who lives in Atlanta and works for an engineering firm, questioned if the stress in that type of position might be overwhelming — to which he replied, 'Bro, I’ve inadvertently seen dad come out of the shower naked: nothing they could present to me could top that!'"
Lesson by mail
It seems the discussion of "y'all," "all y'all," etc., can go on indefinitely, since everybody seems to have an opinion about these Southernisms.
But former English teacher Christy Ricketts, of Gonzales, who loves both our language and postcards, mailed me a card that sums up the discussion succinctly:
Here's all it says:
"Southern Grammar Chart
You=1
Y'all=2
All y'all=3"
Banned word
While we're on the subject, here's a story from Shirley Ross, of Mandeville, about a related regional word:
"Back in the '50s I moved from my small hometown in southern Illinois to Norfolk, Virginia. It was soon pointed out to me that I was saying 'you'uns' in the place of 'y'all.'
"Right after being told that, I received a card from my hometown that said, 'How are you'uns? Hope you'uns are OK. When are you'uns coming back for a visit?'
"The card gave me a good laugh, and I tried to never say that word again."
Out with a bang
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Just before midnight on Dec. 31 my wife and I went outside to drink cheap champagne and make sure that 2021 had been kicked off the planet.
"A moment later we saw the biggest, brightest fireworks display we had ever seen in our neighborhood.
"Connie turned to me and said, 'I guess we aren't the only ones to be glad it's gone!'"
Primitive games
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, reminds us of the days before Madden football games, when games were played on vibrating boards that moved plastic players around at random:
"I remember my worst Christmas. My aunt, who lived in Indianapolis, sent me a glass song bird call, to be filled with different levels of water to imitate different species of birds. It arrived smashed!
"Then, on Christmas morning, I opened my Santa gift (we only got one), the electric football game I wanted.
"Problem was that Santa must have driven through a rainstorm, because the board (cardboard) where the players were placed looked like some of today’s Louisiana highways! Players simply went around in circles without ever scoring a touchdown.
"I think my drawers and socks fit!"
Nice People Dept.
"Do you believe in angels? Well, I do," says Jude T. Benfatti Sr., of Slidell.
"When my wife went to visit her sister, I decided to go out to dinner alone. I am 83, with COPD, and on oxygen 24/7. I have other issues, so I'm not the fastest person in the world.
"After I finished the meal, and my waiter came over with the bill, a lady came up and put $15 on my table.
"She said, 'Merry Christmas, sir. Thank you for your service.' (I had on a USMC shirt).
"By the time I looked up to thank her, she was gone.
"They still have some beautiful people in the world…"
Special People Dept.
— Ella Bertrand, of Crowley, celebrates her 97th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 5.
— Louise Baudin Kenney, of Lafayette, celebrated her 90th birthday Tuesday, Jan. 4. She and her husband, John W. Kenney, both longtime music educators, celebrated their 68th anniversary Dec. 26.
The snowbird song
"Reading about snowbirds reminded me of a trip we took about 25 years ago," says Jim Nichols, of Lafayette:
"My wife, daughter, and I went to South Padre Island, Texas, over Mardi Gras to get away.
"Evidently there were a lot of snowbirds who spent the winter there every year.
"The local radio station played a song many times. They took the Willie Nelson song 'Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain,' and changed the words to 'Blue-hairs Driving In My Lane.'"