Jay, of Baton Rouge, says, "While riding my bicycle through our subdivision, I noticed a small crowd of kids and adults on the side of the street.
"One of the adults flagged me down. She told me to please be on the lookout for a 9-year-old girl who walked away and was missing.
"Since I was heading to Antioch Park, I knew I could check out the park for this missing child. I asked the lady and the kids for some form of identification so I could be looking for the right child.
"The kids shouted out, 'She has short hair!' Another said, 'No, it is long hair and it is black.' Another one disagreed.
"Then one shouted, 'I know how you can identify her; she has one kidney!'
"Fortunately, the child was found soon afterwards and everything was fine. I am still trying to figure out an approach to each little girl I met in the park, asking them how many kidneys they have."
Verbal verbosity
Allen Bacqué, of Lafayette, says, "In reference to your readers' comments on use of big words, I am reminded of something Brother Claudius, one of my teachers in the '60s at Catholic High in New Iberia, used to say when we would try to sound smart in class by using big words.
"He would say we were 'chronically inebriated in the exuberance of our own verbosity.'
"That would bring a chuckle, and take us down a notch."
Exception to the rule
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, jumps into our discussion of 50-cent words vs. $1,000 words:
"Perusing your attestants comments regarding verbiage, it behooves me to imbue you with the cerebral thought processes with which I am inexorably endowed:
"Fifty-cent words are OK, unless you play Scrabble."
Sweet substitution
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, My sweet friend Clara Earl, when driven to strong language, says, “Oh, sugar!”
"She was an OB nurse for years at Earl K. Long Hospital, and she would remind the new mothers they were bringing home a precious new baby and needed to change their language accordingly.
"I tease her that I think of her whenever I hear the song, 'Sugar in the morning, sugar in the evening, sugar at supper time…'
"I know what that means."
Another chilling tale
Charles Templet says, "All the articles about the icebox reminds me of when I was a child in Plaquemine, and all of our ice was delivered by a Mr. Hall with a horse and wagon.
All of us children loved to see Mr. Hall coming, as he let us ride on his wagon and eat the slivers of ice as he cut the ice into the sizes ordered by each home on the block. This was a treat for us kids in the hot summer.
"My mom used to order a nickel or dime piece depending on how fast the ice melted. I also remembered how my dad used to drill a hole in the floor of our rented house to drain the melt water.
"Thanks for the memories…"
Those smart QBs
After mention of Dr. Frank Ryan, former NFL quarterback, we heard from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"Speaking of brainy quarterbacks, Charley Johnson was a very good quarterback who had a 15-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals), Houston Oilers, and Denver Broncos.
"While in St. Louis he earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Washington University.
"After football, he served in the military, where his duties included working on NASA projects. After his service, he founded his own company.
"He then joined the faculty at his alma mater, New Mexico State University, where he served for a time as head of the chemical engineering department. He retired from academic life in 2012."
Special People Dept.
Beatrice Ebbs Brown, formerly of St. Francisville, now a New Orleans resident, celebrated her 101th birthday Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Montie Mitchell says, "My 2-year-old grandson, Talon, was watching his momma fold clothes. When she began to fold her bra, he asked her, 'Is that thing sunglasses for your body?'"