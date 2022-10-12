I loved these anecdotes from the memoir "Huey Long: My Unforgettable Friend" by Castro Carazo.
As I mentioned earlier, the book is a project of his granddaughter Nina Carazo Snapp and writer Matt Isch.
After Castro wrote the music for "Every Man a King," Huey made him director of the LSU band (The Kingfish could do things like that).
After hearing a band in New York's Central Park, Long, a music lover, told Carazo he wanted bassoons in LSU's marching band.
Castro shot down that idea: "The reeds are very thin and sharp. Should a musician miss a step while parading or step on a rock, etc., they could easily cut into his palate."
Then, before an LSU-Manhattan College football game in New York, Castro proposed having the band parade on horseback: "Their horses would have purple and gold ribbons on their manes and tails; the hooves would be gilded gold."
Huey shot down that idea: "Castro, do you realize that the majority of bandsmen have never ridden a horse?"
Love that general!
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, adds to our tales of ROTC in college days:
"Ah, ROTC! The pleasure of it all. Hot sun, skinned head, overbearing jackasses, a feeling of hopelessness (it was Vietnam days).
"I was in both Army and Air Force ROTC, so I could compare the two. At Air Force summer camp, we ran 1.5 miles every morning, according to the dictates of a new-fangled thing called 'aerobics' by its inventor, Dr. Kenneth Cooper.
"One day, an Air Force general came for an inspection. Watching us run, he asked the program commander, 'These men do this every day?'
"'Yes, sir,' the major responded proudly. 'Every morning at 5:30 a.m.'
"'Well, that's too damned much,' the general said. 'Three days a week should do it.'
"When I heard that story, I knew I had joined a gentleman's service."
Greasy does it
My mom always kept a metal container on the stove for bacon grease, for frying chicken, pork or veal cutlets, etc.
I assumed that stuff was too unhealthy for modern cooks, but after a reader told of using bacon grease for a faux BLT I've heard from others who rely on it:
Marieanne Arata, of Waggaman, says, "I was cooking turkey wings in the oven. I always cover them with bacon, but to my dismay, I was completely out of bacon strips.
"But I keep some bacon grease in the refrigerator. Smearing some in the bottom of the pan, I figured when it was time to baste the wings, the broth would then have the bacon flavor."
Special People Dept.
Esther Morrison, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Thursday, Oct. 13. She is known as "Mrs. Dutch," from the time she and her husband, John “Dutch” Morrison, owned Dutch’s Lawnmower and Bicycle.
Got Bosco?
Colleague Sheldon Mickles takes time off from covering sports to respond to our seminar on Bosco chocolate syrup:
"I'm way too young to remember Bosco," he says.
And, after waiting for me to stop laughing, he adds, "You can get it from Amazon."
Starring Bosco
Lovers of "Seinfeld," the world's best sitcom, will recall one episode in which Bosco was prominently featured.
The fifth reader to email me and describe that episode will receive a copy of my book, "Best of Smiley," which isn't as funny as Seinfeld — but what the heck, it's free.
Say what?
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "Roger Wagonner’s Wednesday letter about reading products on TV ads backwards makes me realize I’m way behind in my TV-watching skills.
"I have a hard time figuring out what they’re trying to sell; especially medical products.
"And I’m still confused about the connection between insurance and an emu."
(But you're NOT confused about the gecko?)