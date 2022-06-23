Another in our series on youngsters dealing with adult language and adult topics:
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "After hearing my brother, when he was 12 or 13, use some colorful language he learned from friends, Mom decided that it was time for him to get 'The Talk.'
"She assigned the task to my father.
"A few weeks later my brother overheard my parents talking about 'Miss Doris,' a pregnant friend whose husband worked offshore and barely made it home in time to take her to the hospital.
"My brother asked what would have happened if he didn’t get home on time. Mom explained that a friend or neighbor would’ve filled in.
"She could see he was quite confused, so she asked him to explain what he understood about the process.
"He told her that when the mother wanted a baby, the couple would go to the hospital, complete their marital duty, and then the mother could have her baby. That night.
"That was the last time that my dad was assigned the job of explaining the facts of life."
Mama comes through
Darrel Leger tells this speeding story:
"About 20 years ago, I was riding home to Kaplan on my BMW motorcycle after an extended work period on the East Coast.
"Between Laurel and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a young lady passed me with LSU plates and what seemed a radar detector.
"So I got behind her, and off we went. Out of nowhere came a Mississippi trooper, who stopped both of us.
"When he approached me, I explained, 'Officer, I've been on the road working three months, and I'm so close to home I can smell Mama's cooking!'
"He smiled, said he clocked us at over 90 mph, and I should slow down."
(Darrel says the trooper then started writing a ticket for the young lady. So that probably wasn't a radar detector he saw…)
Choose your spread
When we first mentioned tomato sandwiches, I said folks were picky about their mayonnaise.
This proved correct, judging from comments so far. For example:
— Larry Ferguson, of the Lower French Quarter, says, "I wonder how many other readers made the same sound I did when I saw 'Miracle Whip' in the same sentence with 'sandwich.'"
Larry, like a few other readers, maintains that whatever it is, it ain't mayo.
— Burt Cary, of New Orleans, says, "The best Creole tomato sandwich needs homemade mayo!
"In a food processor put 1 tsp. each salt, lemon juice, and yellow mustard. Pulse 2-3 times, drizzle 2 cups Wesson oil with processor on 'full.' Makes about 1 pint. Keeps in the fridge 5-7 days."
— Sidney Vallon disagrees: "In our house, the only spread was homemade 'mynez,' period. I’ve always hated the nasty yellow stuff, but it was all that was available — except for one of those little bitty jars of Blue Plate, hidden way back in the fridge, which only came out (you guessed it) when the good tomatoes did!"
Special People Dept.
— Leigh Lacoste, of Metairie, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, June 24. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, she moved to the New Orleans in 1967. She worked as a makeup artist into her 80s, at Godchaux’s, Maison Blanche, Gus Mayer, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Dillards.
— Dennis and Catherine Riley, of Metairie, celebrated their 66th anniversary Thursday, June 23.
— Pete and Mary Yager, of Mandeville, celebrate 62 years of marriage Saturday, June 25.
— Phillip and Bonnie Faller, of Gonzales, celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday, June 23.
The big bang
Nathalie Nelson, of Metairie, says the faux German in the Wednesday column "reminded me of something I saw in the Saturday Evening Post at the end of World War II.
"A German, trying to explain the atom bomb, said, 'Ist eine grossen boomer und alles kaput.'"