Dear Smiley: Recently, at our parish, we were celebrating Mass outside, in conformity with the slightly relaxed orders to limit gatherings.
A stray cat from the neighborhood decided to investigate. She went snooping around the feet of the parishioners, and she explored around and underneath the table that was set up to use as an altar.
The ultimate was when she decided to take a drink out of the aspersorium, a bucket holding holy water. So, for at least a little while, we had a mascot, or more punnily, a Mass-Cat.
STEVEN KOEHLER
Metairie
Dear Steven: "The Mass-Cats" would be a good name for a religious rock band.
All-American cows
Dear Smiley: Every year, I apply cow manure to my vegetable garden, and I always buy a product called Black Kow. This year, I read the message on the back of the bags, which contained some interesting information.
First, I learned I can go online and buy a Black Kow T-shirt and a Black Kow hat. I also learned that the cow manure I buy is made in the USA.
I decided not to purchase a T-shirt or a hat that advertises cow manure, but I would like to meet someone who bought those products.
And I was relieved to know that Black Kow manure is made in the USA. I would certainly disapprove of importing cow manure from overseas, when we have so much of it right here in our own country.
RICHARD FOSSEY
Baton Rouge
Dear Richard: Watch it — you know we don't discuss politics in this column.
Liberal education
Dear Smiley: I have been reading with interest about old New Orleans bars. I am 77, and when I was about 9 my father took me to a downtown bar, Larry and Katz.
It was a dingy, dark bar that had a walk-up window on the sidewalk. Through a door behind the bar they had a small warehouse containing a myriad of obscure liquors.
My father would go there at least once a year to find some whiskey or liquor he had read about. And they had a cool pinball machine that may or may not have paid off. I may or may not have won $10 once.
JOE LANG
Covington
Virus serenade
Dear Smiley: My "Music on the Sunnyside" Sunday morning radio show on WBRH (90.3 FM; streaming at wbrh.org) will be a "Coronavirus Special."
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., I will relate the titles of each song to the experiences and effects of the coronavirus. Music will include old standards such as Frank Sinatra's "I'll Be Seeing You" and Bette Middler's version of Cole Porter's "I've Still Got My Health." Also included will be poignant tributes to our heroes in health care.
WINSTON DAY
Baton Rouge
Nawthun etiquette
Dear Smiley: Being born in the South, my mother taught me to give up my seat on a streetcar or bus to a lady or a senior citizen.
In April 1956, I, along with quite a few fellow sailors, came to the Brooklyn Naval Shipyard and boarded, as original crew members, the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga.
A few days later, I and a member of my division boarded a subway to Manhattan. We took the only two seats left on that car.
At the next stop some people boarded, and I started to get up to give my seat to a lady. My friend grabbed me by the arm, pulling me back into my seat, and asked what I was doing. I told him I was giving my seat to the lady. He said, "We got here first; let her stand."
A few days later I was alone on a subway when some people boarded, and I rose and offered my seat to a lady. She looked at me and in a loud voice asked me why I was doing that, and then asked me what did I want from her.
Totally embarrassed, I sat back down and did not offer my seat to anyone until I was back down South.
JAMES ALLEN
Gonzales
(Formerly from Marrero)