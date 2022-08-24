Want one more tattoo story?
Robert E. Thomas, of Metairie, says, "I attended ROTC summer camp in 1975 with my fellow Tulane Army ROTC cadets at Fort Riley, Kansas.
"During our first weekend leave, and having spent considerable time at the bars near Kansas State University, it was the consensus that we should celebrate by getting tattoos.
"I apparently hadn’t imbibed as much as the rest of them, as I resisted the opportunity.
"They all wanted me to get the Superman 'S' on my bicep, which would have done double duty, as my girlfriend at the time (and now wife of almost 46 years) was named Suzanne.
"I backed out, with the excuse that it wouldn’t look good if things didn’t work for us.
"With the logic that only people who’ve been drinking too much could come up with, their consensus was that I could always restrict my future dating to girls named 'Sally' or 'Sarah.'"
Cajun boaters
Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, says, "In the September/October 'WoodenBoat' magazine is an article about one of your frequent contributors, J.B. Castagnos.
"Randall Peffer did an exquisite job on describing our beautiful swamplands, with many great photos of the Cajun bateaux; we call them putt-putts.
"J.B. gives a wonderful tour of our Atchafalaya River Basin.
"After reading the article, it makes you want to attend one of the many wooden boat festivals in the area."
The article, "Born on the Bayou," is indeed fascinating, telling how the flatboats, more stable then pirogues, and powered by small engines that gave them the "putt-putt" name, were working boats used for running fish traps, etc.
It tells how J.B. built his bateau from sinker cypress, one of many projects in his factory-sized "hobby shop."
Plenty of nothing
Mary Kay Cowen, of Marrero, says, "My children had a wonderfully caring 'grandmother' who provided day care for four to six youngsters.
"One day she told me of an amusing incident when I picked my son up at the end of a long day:
"Paul and Drew were fighting because Drew took the batteries from Paul’s toy car.
"When Drew was told he had to give Paul the batteries back, Drew held out an empty hand. Paul grabbed at 'nothing' and worked to put the 'nothing' back into his car.
"The white plastic car did not operate on batteries. It had a long plastic stick coming out the top so you could move the car around."
Still a good rule
Susan Leblanc, of Gonzales, says, "Regarding Shooter Mullins' mention of wooden Coca-Cola rulers in Wednesday’s column, I happen to have one."
Susan sent a photo, showing the "good rule" on the ruler: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Some like it sweet
Carol Ramsey, of Destrehan, says, "Having been raised in the Frozen North, but living for years in the New Orleans area, I thought that I 'invented' using the addition of butter, cream, and sugar to my grits.
"It sure gives what I consider tasteless grits a fantastic flavor.
"Maple syrup as a substitute for the sugar works just as well!"
Special People Dept.
— Betty Hebert, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday Thursday, August 25.
— Mary Ann Mistric, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday, August 24.
— Gerald and Carolyn Murray, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 59th anniversary Thursday, August 25.
Failure to communicate
Algie Petrere, of Central, came across this little shopping story and thought it might bring a chuckle:
"I was recently shopping for groceries, and asked the supermarket clerk where I would find the canned peaches.
"He said, 'I'll see,' and walked away.
"I asked another one, and he said, 'I'll see,' and walked away.
"In the end, I gave up, and found them myself…on Aisle C.
"You can't get good help anymore."