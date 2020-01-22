Our stories of fatal encounters between vehicles and deer brought this recollection from Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville:
"My dear friend Joe Daigle, now deceased, was the longtime assessor of Assumption Parish. Joe had never hunted or harmed an animal in his lifetime.
"On his way from work one day, a large deer ran from the side of the road, hit his vehicle and killed itself. He was very upset, not only because of the damage to his vehicle, but because he had killed the deer.
"The very next day, he walked into my office and said, 'You ain’t going to believe this, but on the way to work this morning, a dove hit the radio antenna on my car and fell dead on the hood!'
"For a man who had never hunted or purchased a hunting license, he did far better than many who did!"
Airport cuisine
It used to be that saying "Let's go to the airport for dinner" was just a bad joke.
(I recall late one evening when I was changing planes in Memphis and the only places open in that terminal were a pizza place and a hot dog place — a "choose your heartburn" moment.)
But New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport appears to be changing all that.
Recently Lady Katherine took her sister Valeri to New Orleans for a 7 p.m. flight. They left early so they could have dinner at Emeril's Table in the airport.
Lady K (who had to get a special pass to get in the airport because she wasn't flying) says they enjoyed some excellent shrimp remoulade and fried oysters while they waited for the flight — food very much up to New Orleans' high standards.
"I'd go back and eat there again," she told me.
Cream of the crop
Our seminar on Borden's ice cream parlors reminded Carol Kenison, of Metairie, of happy days at the Borden's on Airline Highway in New Orleans, and at Centanni's on Canal Street.
Then there's frozen cream cheese at Dorignac's Food Center, a Metairie treasure, not always available — "You have to go in the early morning."
Spot comes home
Emma Lorusso, of River Ridge, adds to our dog stories:
"When my two sisters and I were children, our grandfather, a conductor on the Texas-Pacific Railway, brought us a black-and-white dog, Spot, who had been running around the train yard.
"He would jump on the running board of our car and ride. When Dad stopped at a red light, he would jump off and run around until Dad honked the horn; then he would jump back on.
"One night we drove to Cloverland Dairy on Carrollton Avenue for ice cream, with Spot on the running board (without our knowledge until it was too late to return home).
"At the dairy, he ran around the parking lot licking discarded ice cream cups, and jumped on the wrong running board when he heard a car honk.
"We finally gave up looking for him and returned home (uptown near Audubon Park). A week later our mother heard scratching on the porch's screen door, and there was Spot!
"There was a rope around his neck he had chewed through, and somehow he had found his way home."
Special People Dept.
- Helen K. Daigle celebrates her 94th birthday Thursday, Jan. 23.
- Anne Ashton, of The Haven in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 92nd birthday Thursday, Jan. 23.
- Sophie Cassidy Gibson and Carroll J. Gibson, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Jan. 23. Both are LSU graduates.
Sorry, carnivores
In these days of writing on computers, the wastebasket is supplemented by a "junk mail" site, where all the news releases I don't want to see, plus assorted spam, wind up.
I still scan the list daily, because sometimes a legitimate contribution from a column reader winds up there.
That's how I came across one that got my attention, if only briefly. I was tempted to open it, but decided not to.
So I'll never know "Why vegans make great lovers."