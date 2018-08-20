As we wait impatiently for the start of college football season, here's a little item to stir up fans of the LSU Tigers:
Carol S. Nicholson says, "I probably should not reveal my source, but apparently Bama now claims that Baton Rouge is located in Alabama.
"Just look at the game schedule printed on the back of their season tickets."
She includes a photo of the schedule, which shows that on Nov. 3, the Crimson Tide has an away game with LSU in "Baton Rouge, AL."
It's not bad enough that the folks in Alabama take our old coach and beat us pretty much every time they play us — now they want to annex our whole STATE!
Dead wrong choice
After a reader's recent mention of liverwurst, Vallan Corbett recalls this sad tale:
"When my husband was in his freshman year at Loyola Dental School, they had gross anatomy their first semester.
"That class was held on the top floor, with fans and open windows.
"My husband was studying his cadaver late one night, and asked me to bring him a sandwich.
"Being from St. Louis, with a big German influence (think Budweiser), I thought a liverwurst sandwich would be a real treat.
"He didn’t eat the sandwich — and never asked me to bring him dinner again."
Not upper crust
"Unknown" (she's too embarrassed to give her name) says, "As a new bride and novice cook, a friend and I thought we'd surprise my new husband with his favorite, lemon pie.
"I had heard or read somewhere that you could reuse shortening, so I pulled out the leftover grease from some chicken I had tried to fry the week before and proceeded to make the crust.
"That crust pretty much ruined our efforts. We ended up scooping the custard out and made the best of it.
"I told hubby what we had done, and even he knew better."
Foolproof diet
Speaking of food, here's a handy diet tip from Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge:
"My husband Ron found a new diet that he thinks will work! Here's what you do: If you taste something, and you like it, then spit it out!"
Creative writing
I have to admit I didn't get this one right away. See how long it takes you:
Paula King, of Gretna, says, "My son went in for a medical procedure. When asked to fill out the paperwork stating the reason he was there, he wrote 'For a :oscopy.'"
Good Neighbor Dept.
Mary and Kay Babin, of Prairieville, thank neighbor Brian Miller for surprising them by secretly paying for their meal at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Tanger Mall.
Brian has also been using his riding mower to cut Kay's lawn for him.
Says Kay,"Since Prairieville has rarely gone a day without rain this summer, cutting the lawn has been a frequent task."
Special People Dept.
- Daniel Jeffery celebrated his 94th birthday on Monday, Aug. 20. He is a World War II veteran of the Army Air Corps (now the Air Force).
- James and Linda Weatherford, of Denham Springs, celebrated their 52nd anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 19.
Insect invasion!
In our "As If We Didn't Have Enough to Worry About" Dept., Irving D. Goldstein, of New Orleans, tells this alarming tale:
"As I was unrolling toilet paper, right in the middle of the sheets was a RED ANT (the biting kind).
"Tell me, how in the world did he get there? By the way, my bathroom is all tile."
(I thought of several comments I could make about this, but I'll spare you my attempts at bathroom humor. You're welcome…)
Quick hangups
Raymond “LaLa” Lalonde thanks our contributor Ernie Gremillion for some new responses to unwanted phone calls (in the Saturday column), and offers "two responses that have been somewhat successful.
"I answer 'Allo,' then start talking in Cajun French.
"The other involves heavy breathing with comments like, 'Are you naked?' I usually don’t have to hang up!"
(If I ever get into telemarketing, you can bet that LaLa's number is the first one I'll scratch off my list…)