By now LSU football coach Brian Kelly should have received enough advice from readers to start feeling at home down here.
So we're ending the series, wishing the new coach good luck in future games — assuming he can assemble enough players to field a team after transfer portal departures.
The final piece of advice comes from Simon Kwan: "Please inform Coach Kelly if he absolutely has to say something bad about any person, make sure he starts with 'bless his/her heart' first. It will never go wrong in the South."
Southern grammar
Valerie Andrews says, "Chuck Barber's Wednesday advice to Coach Kelly about the use of 'y'all' is incorrect. 'Y'all' is singular. 'All y'all' is plural."
I beg to differ, Valerie. I only hear "y'all" used to address one person in B movies or TV shows purportedly set in the South. To my mind, both "y'all" and "all y'all" are plural, with the latter used to address larger groups.
Don't forget Mom
Roger Johns, of Atlanta, author of the Wallace Hartman mysteries, weighed in on the "y'all" controversy in a blog post a while back called "Talk Southern To Me: Y’all in All Its Glory."
He outlined the controversy without coming to any definitive answer, and also added this:
"And for those truly committed to the full Southern conversion experience, 'Mom’an’em' must be mastered.
"This gem, which rhymes with 'homonym,' is a heavily-elided, thrice-contracted form of 'Momma and them.'
"Like 'y’all,' this popular but less versatile expression refers to a group; however, its use is confined to groups of which one’s momma is a member.
"Mixing and matching, with this one, is widely practiced and perfectly acceptable. Hence 'Y’all gonna meet mom’en’em up at Death Valley for the game, tonight?' would be an unremarkable construction."
For the kids
Carolyn Drouant, of Kenner, says, "Building on Charlanne Cress's Wednesday idea about Coach Kelly reading to school kids: How impactful would it be for ALL the coaches and athletes to visit the schools? It wouldn’t take much time."
Leaving New England
Elise Kaufman, of Baton Rouge, says, "Because Coach Kelly is originally from Massachusetts, I am reminded of a letter we wrote to former WAFB broadcaster Dave Layman when he was moving here from Rhode Island (where we lived for 13 years and had two seasons, winter and August):
"You’ll trade: Chowdah for gumbo. Lobstuh for crawfish. But politics as usual."
Major award!
When we asked you for advice to Coach Kelly, we promised the reader who presented him with the best piece of advice a signed copy of my latest book, "Smiley and Friends."
I liked all the submissions, so I enlisted an anonymous Panel of Experts to choose the best advice.
They liked this one, from Bush Bernard, of Charlotte, Tennessee: "Thibodaux is spelled just like it sounds."
Turns out Bush is an old Advocate hand; says he "worked on the copy desk for a couple of years, and a year at the Capitol Bureau in the late '90s. Good memories of The Advocate."
Congratulations, Bush! Hope you enjoy the silly book.
Special People Dept.
- Ethel Sexton, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Rosedale, celebrated her 91st birthday Wednesday, Dec. 8.
- Darrell and Janelle Bourdier O’Neal celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Dec. 10. He is a retired East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy; she is a retired "IT guru."
The capers caper
Joe Lang says, "Your Tuesday story about 'rooster fries' reminds me of a joke my father pulled on me in 1953.
"I was 10 years old; my father was cooking, adding capers to a pan.
"I asked him what they were. He told me they were what was cut off a rooster to make it a capon. Since I knew what a capon was and the words were similar, I believed him.
"He never told me the truth. I was a grown man, in cooking school, before I found it out.
"Once I tried them I fell in love with them. To this day veal piccata (an entree made with capers) is my favorite dish."