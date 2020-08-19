Mark Nichols, of Denham Springs, has come across a suggestion for dealing with COVID-19 in a dramatic fashion:
"My eldest grandson, a second grader, was waiting for his sister to get her temperature checked with an infrared thermometer in the carpool line.
"While this was going on, he looked at his mom and stated, 'I want one of those ovid shootin' guns!'"
Piano man
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says our recent story about the piano Fats Domino almost played reminded him of two somewhat famous pianos that Donald actually did play:
"My wife and I were in the French Quarter one day and walked into Pat O'Brien's.
"I saw the piano on stage and asked if I could play it. The bartender let me play a couple of songs, then asked if I would like a job. I declined.
"Then, while touring the home of J.R., of the TV series 'Dallas,' I asked the tour guide if I could pay J.R.'s piano. She let me play a couple of songs, but didn't ask me if I would like a job. Darn it…"
Let's boogie!
Speaking of music, George Lopez, of LaPlace, says mention of "Hadacol Boogie" reminds him that Jerry Lee Lewis recorded it on his "Last Man Standing" album.
He says Bill Nettles was credited with writing the song, an ode to Dudley J. LeBlanc's "miracle" tonic.
George adds, "Buddy Guy is on the CD with Jerry Lee, and at some point Buddy also recorded 'Hadacol Boogie.'"
Talk about a dynamic duo!
Pick your name
"While looking for my doctor's office in Baton Rouge," says Ray Schell, "I was unsure if I was to turn on to 'Pic-a-tee' as Siri told me over my GPS, or 'Picardy' as my Maps app told me. I chose the latter."
This bring up something I've noticed since that street in Baton Rouge's medical district became so well-traveled.
The 1917 British song, "Roses of Picardy," is about "PIC-ardy," while just about everybody in Baton Rouge speaks of "Pi-CARD-y" Avenue.
When I use the British pronunciation, I get funny looks. But then, maybe I get funny looks all the time and just don't notice them…
Rescue mission
Dana Territo, of Baton Rouge, thanks the firefighters from the station on Menlo Drive, "who recently rescued a two-week-old kitten from inside the engine of my car.
"The mother cat had hidden her three babies there. I suppose while she was moving them to a new location, one kitten lost her way and got caught up under the front fender.
"I’ve heard of firefighters rescuing cats from trees, but I didn’t know they also saved kittens from inside cars.
"The crying little kitten was recovered and put back with its mother, thanks to our very essential firefighters."
Starting point
Buck Myhand, of Thibodaux, follows up on Don Garland's nostalgia item about Start, in north Louisiana, when Interstate 20 ended there before picking up again in Mississippi:
"I once stopped at a store there for gas, and saw the water tower with the name 'Start' on it.
"After gassing up I went into the store and got a drink. I had to ask the attendant if the sign on the water tower was the name of the city?
"She said it was. Then I looked right across the street at a building with 'Start Fire Department' on it."
I hope they did. That's a positive step for any community.
Special People Dept.
- Paul and Pat Davidson, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 75th anniversary Tuesday, August 18.
- Leda and Darrell Bowden, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 72nd anniversary Thursday, August 20.
- Tom and Winnie McGinnis, of Harvey, celebrated their 70th anniversary Wednesday, August 19. He's from Philadelphia, she's from New Orleans. They're retired; Tom from South Central Bell (now AT&T), Winnie from the Jefferson Parish School System.
Reptilian religion
Robert Day says, "Your Tuesday story about the snake farm in Port Allen that became a church reminds me of the old story of the guy who came from a place that was so backward the Episcopalians handled snakes."