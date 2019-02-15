Dear Smiley: Once, in Mexico City, my husband and I were attempting to enter a restaurant my sister-in-law had suggested. It was a men’s club in the evening, but opened to the public for lunch.
We were trying to read the posted menu when an elderly gentleman offered to help us. He then asked us to join him. He was home from California for the death of his brother.
After treating us to a delightful lunch, he asked if I would accompany him to a nearby bakery to help him choose pastries for his family. We went to the most amazing bakery I had ever seen and completed the task.
As we were parting, he said he wanted to give us something. He did. It was a silver medal from the Mexican Olympics.
We will never forget that experience. And, of course, we still have the medal.
ANDREE HERRINGTON
Metairie
Seeing red?
Dear Smiley: When I was a teen in Covington, my best friend's mother often headed off to work in the afternoon just before we'd get ready to walk to Wednesday night church.
Her one last plea was aimed directly at me, because Clyde was colorblind. She'd beg me, "Please don't let him go out of here to church with one orange sock and one red sock. He can't tell the difference to save his soul."
From personal experience, I must say, "Amen!"
T-BOB TAYLOR
Panama City Beach, Florida
Dear T-Bob: Not being able to tell orange from red could be especially troublesome to him at a Tennessee-Alabama football game.
First impressions
Dear Smiley: When I began practicing law in Pierre Part in the early '70s, an inquiry was made to me by Logi Guillot, son-in-law of the owner of the Pierre Part Store, as to the possibility of incorporating the business.
The store at that time was the center of commerce and handled any and everything you could possibly need or want.
I asked if he would walk me through the business so that I could determine the best business model along with the CPA.
As we walked through the huge store, I noticed an elderly gentlemen putting soft drink bottles in wooden cases (bottles were returnable back then), and I inquired as to who he was.
Logi said, “That’s my father-in-law; he owns the store.”
I had felt sympathetic about this man eking out a living doing menial tasks, and then realized he was one of the wealthiest people I had ever met!
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
Securing the coffee
Dear Smiley: Your reader's comment on the nuclear base in Albuquerque where the employees wash their hands before going to the bathroom brought back one of my more humorous episodes there.
This was at Sandia Base in Albuquerque, and I was an ambulance driver at the base hospital which included the nuclear facility, Sandia Corp.
To be able to take an ambulance into Sandia Corp. if necessary, I was picked to get a top secret clearance to go in if there was a true emergency.
After weeks of checking in 1961, I was approved — and then over the next year the only time I used it was to go in and have coffee with a female friend.
RAY SCHELL
Prairieville
Agony of de feet
Dear Smiley: Here's my shoe story.
To celebrate a special event, husband Joe and I decided to spend the weekend in Biloxi and eat at the lovely old upscale restaurant Mary Mahoney's.
I packed a dress and heels; Joe packed his suit. (This was in the early '80s, when people still dressed up to go out to eat in nice places.)
That night, as we dressed for dinner, Joe realized he'd forgotten his dress shoes. But he knew how much I wanted to go to Mary Mahoney's, so he donned his Nikes with the suit.
I know he was embarrassed about his footwear when we walked into the restaurant, but to me, he showed true love to be willing to bear the embarrassment just to make his wife happy.
GAIL STEPHENSON
Baton Rouge