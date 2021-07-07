As if folks in the Baton Rouge area don't have enough to worry about, now there's a 12-foot python missing from an aquarium in the Mall of Louisiana.
Always helpful Mike Buchart, of Baton Rouge, reminds us that ever so often a story crops up about somebody finding a snake in a toilet.
That might not happen in this case … but you never know.
Enjoy your day …
What, no accent?
"Your stories on accents brought to mind a lesson we should learn about accents," says Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge.
"Back when I was in the Army, after basic training my company graduated and was going on to their next duty station. I was given the duty of 'Charge of Quarters' (CQ) one night, mainly since I was staying on at Fort Leonard Wood for additional training. The 'Fire Guard' that night was a soldier from California who was going to Fort Benning, Georgia, the next day.
"He went on and on for more than three hours about how he hated people from the South because they talked so funny and had such strange customs, and how he was going to hate being around these people in Georgia.
"Finally I had to ask if he hated me or the way I talked.
"'Heck no, Jerry, you’re OK,' he said. 'I been around you through basic training and everything.'
"'Do I talk funny?' I asked.
"'No, I understand you fine.'
"'Do you know where I am from?'
"Silence. Then he said, 'Nebraska? Oklahoma?'
"'No,' I told him, 'I’m from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.'
"'No way!' he exclaimed. 'I guess I had better wait until I get to Georgia to see how I like it.'
"'A good idea,' I told him."
Drinking buddies
Speaking of the military, Pat Curley, of Carriere, Mississippi, says, "In the early 1950s, I was in the 11th Airborne at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
"In my platoon of less than 30 men we had a David Beer and a Jim Drinkwine.
"We also had Milton Brickhouse and John Woodhouse.
"And one really odd name — Joe Jones!"
Culture clash
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, combines two of our recent column topics, nicknames and accents:
"Well over 50 years ago, Dutton Wall came from the Amite area to coach at a high school in the strange land of Ville Platte.
"At the start of his first semester, Dutton was approached by a young lad before the phys ed class started, who told the coach he wouldn’t be able to participate because of a medical condition.
"Due to the language barrier, it wasn’t until some repeating the condition that Dutton understood him and blurted out incredulously, 'A hernia?'
"From that encounter, to this day James Carol Lafleur is known in these parts as 'Hernia.'"
Saddest song?
Buck Blouin, of Prairieville, says, "This is in response to Katie Nachod, who in Tuesday's column wrote about sad songs that made her cry.
"I agree with her about George Jones' 'He Stopped Loving Her Today.'
"I've got another one that's just as sad, especially if you have lost a loved one — Vern Gosdin's 'Chiseled in Stone.'
"The last lines really will bring the tears."
Those lines are:
" … You don't know about sadness
Till you've faced life alone
You don't know about lonely
Till it's chiseled in stone."
Special People Dept.
- Janet Raiford Percle, of Harvey, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, July 8.
- Ray Clayton, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Thursday, July 8. He retired from Baton Rouge Water Co. as accounting manager.
- Oscar and Marilyn Abshire, of Gueydan, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, July 8. We're told, "Their romance started with a bite from a candy bar …" But they don't say what kind of candy …
Sleep on it
Marsha R. quotes Anonymous: “Insomnia sharpens your math skills, because you spend all night calculating how much sleep you’ll get if you’re able to ‘fall asleep right now.’”
Speeding up
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "I have heard time flies when we get older. That certainly is true at my house. In May, we had a 100-year rain; last week, we had a 200-year rain."