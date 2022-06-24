Dear Smiley: A few years ago my 6-year-old grandson was playing pitch-and-catch with me on the driveway.
After a while we took a break. I noticed my grandson was standing in the corner of the flower bed next to the house with his back toward me.
I asked him what he was doing, and he replied, “I’m saving you $15.”
I asked how was he saving me $15.
He replied, “My mom says every time you flush the toilet, it costs $15.”
LARRY MARTIN
LaPlace
Never say die
Dear Smiley: Speaking of Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, I used to take some of my E.D. White students in Thibodaux to St. Joseph Manor for Sunday afternoon sing-a-longs.
The students requested that we occasionally sing more lively songs than "Old Gray Mare," so we tried CCR's "Bad Moon Rising."
When one of the students pointed out that "Hope you are quite prepared to die" weren't appropriate lyrics for an assisted living center, we quickly substituted "Ain't got no pie in the sky," which got a much better response!
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia
Speaking Yat
Dear Smiley: I enjoyed reading about the various "mater samiches" in your column. But the names for "mayo" are not correct.
Any true Yat would know that the spread that goes on the sandwich is pronounced "mahnazz."
The brand does not matter, but you have to pronounce it correctly.
By the way, some folks may drizzle a little olive "earl" on that "samich" for added flavor
BILL BOZZELLE
Baton Rouge
Intelligence gathering
Dear Smiley: The Thursday submission about drinking Dixie beer for breakfast reminded me of an incident when I was sheriff in Assumption Parish.
One early morning in the ’70s, Capt. Mark Zeringue of Louisiana State Police Narcotics and I seized a tugboat operating on Bayou Boeuf containing some 12 tons of marijuana.
At the dock we were swarmed by DEA and FBI agents wanting to gain publicity for their agencies. The press soon appeared with cameras and began interviews.
They wanted to interview me, but I was predisposed. On a trip to the galley where Mark and I had detained the captain and deckhand, I discovered a refrigerator stocked with cases of beer.
Drinking with the crew, we were able to secure information as to who had financed the deal and how the contraband was brought from Colombia!
I never did meet with the media. Either the heat or the almost unbearable smell of the cargo caused them to abandon their quest for an interview!
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
Fast talker
Dear Smiley: When I was about 8, my dad took us to Grand Isle. His cousin from Illinois joined us, following in his own vehicle.
CB radios were popular then. Upon entering Golden Meadow, Dad talked to my cousin on the CB, telling him not to speed.
However, lights and sirens were behind Dad. He paid the officer in cash so he could keep his license. Cousin gave him hell about it the entire trip.
CHARLOTTE BALFOUR
Baton Rouge
The minimalist
Dear Smiley: I've been enjoying the homegrown tomato sandwich comments, but my favorite tomato "sandwich" is without the bread or mayo. Just a little salt. And definitely over the sink!
RICHARD A. RESO
Thibodaux
Fighting words
Dear Smiley: After reading a listing for "Mixed Marital Arts, 7 p.m., ESPN" (italics mine), I had this thought:
I know college and professional sports have undergone many changes in recent years, but I did not think television was now showing domestic fights in prime time!
I have a lot of questions: Do they have sponsors? Are there amateur and professional leagues? Who referees?, etc.
Maybe one of your sports writers could clean up my confusion. Inquiring minds want to know.
NORMAN C. FERACHI
Baton Rouge
Dear Norman: Actually, many "reality" TV shows are built around domestic conflicts. Evidently "marital arts" bouts are the logical next step.