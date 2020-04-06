Bill Haynie, of Slidell, says, "The ‘Stayin’ Alive’ story in the Monday column reminded me of the disco era and my youthful time in New Orleans.
"Being an LSU alum, I am embarrassed to admit that my first leisure suit I bought was University of Texas burnt orange. I must have blinded many dancers with the disco floor lights bouncing off the burnt orange color.
"After five years, my leisure suit had mysteriously shrunk (?), so I decided to donate it to Goodwill.
"The young Goodwill driver showed up at my house and I gave him the complete suit, in pristine condition.
"I peeked through the window as the driver took three steps toward his truck, looked around, and put on the coat. It fit him like a glove.
"I was very happy to know that my leisure suit was ‘Stayin’ Alive.’ ”
Background music
As we've been mentioning, certain songs come to mind as being appropriate for this pandemic and our subsequent quarantining. For instance:
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, says, "I challenged my friends to suggest quarantine songs.
"So far we have: 'All By Myself' (Eric Carmen); 'Alone Again (Naturally)' (Gilbert O’Sullivan); 'Don’t Stand So Close To Me' (The Police); 'U Can’t Touch This' (MC Hammer); 'School's Out' (Alice Cooper); 'One (Is the Loneliest Number)' (Three Dog Night)."
One song suggested earlier by another reader is also on the list: the gospel song turned protest song, "We Shall Overcome" (Glenn mentions the Pete Seeger version, although I'm partial to the one by Joan Baez).
Creative marketing
Being stuck at home is giving us more time to consider things we used to take for granted — such as TV commercials:
Larry G., of Norco, says, "With all the spare time I've got now, I've been watching a lot more TV — meaning more commercials.
"I've been noticing many commercials nowadays have a spokesman come on and say, 'These are real people, not actors.'
"Which got me thinking: What are actors, if not real people? Are they cyborgs, androids, or are they aliens from the planet Actoria?
"Have they been sent here to brainwash us into eating all the junk food they tout, to make us lethargic and vulnerable to attack?
"Or are they interplanetary bankers who want to get us to spend all our money on things we don't need, to get us so deeply in debt that we are forced to get loans from them at 35% per annum?
"It's really got me wondering. Mainly, why I'm watching so much more TV now."
Looking ahead
Speaking of TV commercials, Tom Boone, of Gonzales, offers this glimpse into the future:
"Commercials in 2030 will be like: 'Were you or someone you know overly exposed to hand sanitizer, Lysol or bleach during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic? If so, you may be eligible for compensation!"
Traveling man
Mike Gauthier says, "Staying home is OK, but it gets a little boring. So I've made plans to go barhopping tonight.
"I put a bottle of Old Forester and two glasses in each of my bedrooms, the den and my barbecue room. I figure that while holding two drinks in my hands, I won't be able to touch my face.
"My only dilemma is what to do with this face mask."
Straw solution
An anonymous reader may have the answer to Mike Gauthier's problem, cited above.
He says he's trying to wear his mask as much as possible during the current health crisis, so he's come up with a way to keep it on while drinking beverages.
He says he cut a small hole in his mask, just enough to insert a straw.
Seemed like a good idea, so I tried it. I found the olives kept stopping up my straw.
Ode to isolation
Loren Scott says, "I understand we now have a 65th parish. It is called Bayou Self."
A hellish time
A conversation in the future:
"Grandma, what was it like during the pandemic of 2020?"
"Oh, child, it was awful! We only had one TV, and your grandfather kept watching a show called ‘Tiger King’ ”