Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, speculates on what sports will look like when this unpleasantness starts to wane:
"My friend Tom asked my prediction for college sports.
"I told him it would be flag football with 6-foot flags. Fans would sit in every other row, 6 feet apart — so instead of 'The Wave,' fans would do 'The Echo.'
"Basketball would only allow 3-point shots, with the new 4-point shot from 40 feet.
"And Alabama players would wear motorcycle helmets with plastic face guards to protect them from Coach Saban’s in-your-face ranting when LSU beats them."
(And, of course, one-man wrestling matches should be interesting viewing.)
Flowery compliment
"I've finally lost it!" says Mary Ann Aucoin, of New Orleans:
"My husband and I have been obeying the stay at home orders these many weeks.
"He does manage to play golf two or three times a week, always abiding by the rules.
"I find myself home alone quite often. I do manage to email, text, and phone friends for company.
"But this morning I caught myself talking to a particularly glorious hibiscus, saying, 'You're so beautiful.'"
(You haven't lost it, Mary Ann, until the hibiscus starts talking back to you…)
Crunch time
Richard C. Landry, of Lafayette, follows up on my recollections of what I called "scrimblings" in the Tuesday column:
"I remember them also; but in Maurice, where I grew up, they were known as 'grimilles,' pronounced 'gree-mees,' which is Cajun French for crispy crumbs.
"When all the fried chicken or fish was gone from the platter, the grimilles that remained were better than the chicken or fish.
"However, attempts at grabbing the tasty morsels were usually met with disapproving parental stares."
Stores on wheels
Methods of getting supplies to homes during the health crisis brought back this childhood memory to "MBT" of Thibodaux:
"The circa 1950s 'rolling stores' in central Lafourche Parish brought groceries to homes before supermarkets.
"There we were able to get everything we needed that we could not grow ourselves. I vividly remember going with my grandmother into the rolling store, a converted school bus stocked with shelves of goods.
"The owner/driver was a very nice gentleman. I still have a demitasse he gave me, marked 'Made in Occupied Japan' on the bottom.
"I suppose the adage 'plus ça change, plus c'est là mêmes choses' (the more things change, the more they stay the same) is apt."
Car nostalgia
Francis Celino, the Metairie Miscreant, says, "Your May 4 column on cars brought back memories.
"My father's friend down the block had a green-on-green Studebaker, and my dad owned a grey-on-grey Hudson Hornet. (Are two-toned cars made anymore?)
"We once piled eight people in the Hudson. On road trips I would pull down the large armrest in the back seat and sit on it so I could see the road. Seat belts, air bags? How did we survive?"
New students
"I have a suggestion for parents getting tired of homeschooling their children," says Mike Williams, of Krotz Springs:
"Trade children with a neighbor’s and call it your own little 'exchange student' program."
O no!
Shooter Mullins says, "I have an old T-shirt with 'Oregon' printed on the front. I can't even remember how I got it.
"Recently, in a supermarket, a stranger approached me with a big grin and a thumbs-up.
"'Yeah, man,' said the guy, 'Orgeron!'
"Stuck for a good response, I gave him a thumbs-up back and kept moving."
Lost in translation
An anonymous reader says, "About 50 years ago my husband and I and our little boy headed to North Carolina to visit my sister and her family.
"Our brother-in-law’s mom, Nana, who was from Boston, babysat five kids so we could go sightseeing.
"When we returned, Nana said the only problem was our little one. She said he kept saying he wanted to make dodo (pronounced dough-dough), and she kept putting him on the potty, to no avail.
"She said he cried himself to sleep while on the potty, and the other grandchildren helped her get him in the bed."
(Nana then learned that in this part of the country, "dodo" means going to sleep.)