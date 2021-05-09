Nick Delaune adds to our "burger joints of the past" series with a story that's not about burgers:
"Years ago I went to Burger Delite on Airline Highway in Duplessis to get my dad and me both chocolate malts.
"Driving home with the two malts, I swerved to avoid a pothole and save the precious cargo.
"A policeman pulled me over and asked if I had been drinking.
"I said I was guilty, as I had been drinking a chocolate malt.
"After both of us had a good laugh, he told me to be careful and sent me on my way."
(Nick was lucky he wasn't arrested for DWDCM — driving while drinking chocolate malt.)
Which reminds me
Some years ago Harvey Best, of Rosedale, (I think) told me of potential traffic stops by police in Cajun country for DWEB, "driving while eating boudin." (Although it's been my experience that most boudin is consumed in the parking lot of the store where it was purchased.)
Cheesy dining
"I would like to add to your seminar on forgotten hamburger joints," says Bernie Naul, of Central:
"My wife and I and our two kids loved going to Round the Corner on Highland Road near the LSU gates.
"They had phones at each table to call in your order. My kids thought that was really cool.
"The first time we went there, I ordered a regular hamburger. My wife ordered a barbecued hamburger with cheddar cheese.
"When we got them, my eyeballs must have doubled in size looking at my wife's barbecued burger. It had a huge mound of grated cheddar cheese on the burger.
"My wife felt so sorry for me that she traded her burger for mine.
"We have tried to replicate that BBQ cheddar cheese burger over the years, but the one at Round the Corner is still the best."
Attention grabbers
Our Friday mention of the way mothers call out their kids got some reaction:
— Carla Campbell says, "My sweet grandson is named Alexander, and was mostly called Alex.
"When he was 3 and his mother caught him in mischief, she said 'AlexANDER!'
"He said, 'Me no Zander!'''
— Barry Dufour, of Carencro, says, "When I read the item about using middle names when being called or yelled at, it reminded me of my father.
"I am a fraternal twin, and our names were Barry John and Larry James.
"When our parents needed us and they were a little upset, they would use the correct middle name for each of us.
"But when they were really mad, my father would mess up and call 'Barry James' and 'Larry John!'
"We knew we were in big trouble and to come home NOW…"
Eat your peas!
Norma Kimble, of Metairie, tells of introducing green peas in red beans country:
"After reading the many entries on 'mushy peas' in your column, I’ve decided to share mine:
"Look up Chef Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube video on mushy peas.
"When served mushy peas prepared Ramsay’s way, my New Orleans family was rather skeptical. But they liked them so much I was asked to bring that as my contribution for Thanksgiving dinner.
"Well, my peas were roundly ignored by everyone except those that had eaten them at my table.
"New Orleans food is so good, New Orleanians have every right to snub something that looks like baby food, even if it actually tastes delicious.
"Go on, I dare you to give this recipe a try!"
Special People Dept.
— Lois Giles, of Rougon, formerly of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday Monday, May 10. Lois, a retiree from the Louisiana secretary of state's office, worked at the government's Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where the atomic bomb was developed during World War II.
— Stanley Browning, of Central, celebrated his 92nd birthday Sunday, May 9.
Burning issue
Sarah Stravinska, of Nashville, says this about our Saturday mention of old TV shows that didn't use profanity:
"I've been watching my old favorite, Columbo. He may have used clean language, but he smoked constantly, as did many of the other characters in the shows."