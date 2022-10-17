We've been running stories about LSU's required swimming tests. Jo Ann Vanney Paulin, of Metairie, offers a story from another pool:
"My late hubby, Chappie, lived in Baton Rouge for a time.
"He took swimming when he was 9 or 10. The students were told if they swam the length of the pool they got to kiss Miss Baton Rouge.
"Well, guess who won? He was a great swimmer — and a ladies' man long after that."
TV gone wild
On Saturday, Jean Haydel told of a prankster using a second TV remote to wreak havoc among TV-watchers. T.W., of Baton Rouge, adds to the subject:
"As bored pre-teen boys, we took Jean Haydel’s TV clicker prank one step further.
"I realized that our cable box clickers were the same for everyone in the neighborhood. So, of course, my friends and I decided to cause some friendly neighborhood chaos.
"At one particular house we could see only the back of a man’s head and his left hand on his chair’s armrest.
"We changed his channel; he changed it back; we changed it, he changed it…several times.
"Of course, we were very amused at the whole thing, but we completely lost it when, on one of the final changes, his left hand squeezed into a fist of rage and he threw a handful of potato chips at the TV."
Dad and Tarzan
A Monday story told of youngsters used as "roof monkeys" to adjust outdoor antennas in the early days of television.
Karen McLin, of Central, says dads were also called on to perform this chore:
"One of my favorite memories of my father was him climbing on the roof to adjust the TV antenna.
"We loved the Tarzan movies that played on Saturday at 4 p.m.
"During a fierce lightning storm, my dad climbed to the roof for an adjustment. He’d quit work early on Saturday — he also loved Tarzan movies.
"After the movie was over, he’d take his shower, then go to K&B for a 6-pack and ice cream."
Plane truth
"As I read the article about TV antennas, I remembered something from the good old days," says Barry Dufour, of Carencro:
"I grew up in Kenner near the airport. Our house was situated by a long runway used for take-offs.
"Whenever they flew over us, the TV screen would be scrambled for about 20 to 30 seconds.
"We would sit and wait and hope we would not miss anything.
"We just had four stations in New Orleans, but to us it was more than enough."
From Mom with love
Seems our sandwich stories are evolving into "kind parent" stories:
Rachel W., of Baton Rouge, says, "All the yummy comfort-food sandwiches in your column have me thinking about what must be the worst sandwich ever: cottage cheese and grape jelly (on brown bread) sandwiches my sisters and I used to take to school for lunch.
"Really dismal after they had been sitting in your lunchbox on the shelf in back of the classroom all morning, in the heat.
"We used to try putting butter on the bread first to keep the contents from bleeding through.
"My mother was an early healthy-eating advocate, a follower of Adelle Davis' writings back then, in the '50s. Cottage cheese was one of her favorite items, along with wheat germ.
"We also put the cottage cheese in our tomato soup — it 'added protein' and cooled it down.
"Aaron Shipper's Saturday letter about his dad's sandwiches 'made with love' made me realize she really didn't give us these foods with malice: she truly did it out of love — even though they didn't taste as good!
"Her healthy eating has paid off: we celebrated her birthday last month — 98 and going strong."