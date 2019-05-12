Our long-running seminar on coffee has concentrated on Louisiana's contribution to the beverage, but it has also brought up horror stories like this one from Ted Hymel:
Feel the warmth
Algie Petrere, of Central, says, "I was thinking of Mother's Day and remembered this definition. It's so true.
"Sweater: Something you wear when your mother is cold."
Morning person
Cathy Hannaman Brouillette reminds those of us who may not recall it that there is a 4 o'clock in the MORNING too — not just the one during happy hour:
"I love my newspaper delivery lady! I am an early riser, and love having my coffee as I scan the paper and work the puzzles.
"The paper is usually delivered by 4 a.m. I talked to her one morning as she was driving up. She had been throwing the paper on the driveway, and she asked if this was good for me.
"I preferred that it be thrown closer to my front door, and she has done this ever since."
Pick a side
Nobey Benoit joins our discussion on how Louisiana towns deal with their geography:
"About local directions — around Thibodaux, we have sides: 'Highway 1 side' and '308 side.'
"They refer to which side of Bayou Lafourche is in question."
Special People Dept.
- Gertie Hernandez, of Osyka, Mississippi, celebrated her 95th birthday Friday, May 10.
- Mary Lee Dunn, of Norwood, celebrates her 90th birthday Sunday, May 12.
- Nell and Calvin Golden celebrated their 67th anniversary Friday, May 10. He is a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War.
Beating the odds
Ten years ago I mentioned the joy the family of Annette Ferrara experienced when she passed the 50-year mark of living with a condition that normally limits life spans to that length. On Sunday they continued the celebration…
Grateful students
Earnestine D. Gordon, of Clinton, thanks some of her former students at East Feliciana High School for establishing scholarships in her honor.
She tells the former students, "Thanks for awarding the scholarships in my honor, and not my memory."
Cheap entertainment
Harold Mayeux says, "Since we're still on old western movies, back in the '50s I saw Lash LaRue perform at the movie theater in the big city of Cottonport.
"In fact, for 25 cents I got to see a comedy, a newsreel, a double (stay and watch as many times as you wanted to) movie — and watch Lash slice a playing card in half and whip a cigarette from a woman smoking it from 15 feet; he WAS real.
"Boy, did we have bargains back then!"
Suave Gabby
Bill Huey winds up our seminar on western movie sidekicks:
"I've read that Gabby Hayes was actually a suave and debonair man in Hollywood. His biography says: 'Offstage an elegant and well-appointed connoisseur and man-about-town, Hayes devoted the final years of his life to his investments.'"
Tasty medicine
Tousa Davis, of New Orleans, comments on the designation of cherry bounce as "booze" in a recent column:
"Cherry bounce belongs in the family of 'home remedies.'
"Everyone knows that cherry bounce is an excellent cough medicine, and I have heard tell that a thimbleful after dinner aids the digestion.
"Of course you have to make it yourself, or have a friend who does."
