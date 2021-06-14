Jim Brown, of Baton Rouge, tells of a governor who never lost his taste for down-home cooking:
"Gov. Jimmie Davis spent a lot of time at his farm in northeast Louisiana, traveling back and forth to the State Capitol.
"Ferriday was about halfway on his route, and he made it a habit to stop by my law office for a coffee break. I was a wet-behind-the-ears, 26-year-old attorney, and often the only one in the office.
"So Jimmie Davis would sit a while to rest, talk at length about his life, and give me an early preview of what I would eventually learn about Louisiana politics…
"He frequently inquired if I could find him a raccoon … his favorite meal was coon stew. I asked some local hunters I represented to drop off a raccoon. I would keep a raccoon or two in the office freezer, ready for the governor's stopover."
Jim says the governor's stew recipe is in his cookbook, "Jim Brown's World-Famous Squirrel Stew and other Country Recipes," available at www.TheLisburnPress.com.
He tells us Davis' recipe also works with possum, as I'm sure you're glad to know.
Which reminds me
This is one of my favorite stories, often repeated:
Once I attended Donaldsonville's Sunshine Festival, where former Gov. Jimmie Davis was guest of honor.
After the festivities, he was with a small group of us who met for coffee at Lafitte's Landing, John Folse's great restaurant near the Sunshine Bridge.
The conversation turned to great meals we had experienced. John told of haute cuisine in Paris; I recalled the Dover sole and Blue Point oysters at New York's Four Seasons, etc.
Then Gov. Davis said, "Well, I always enjoy the plate lunches at Mae's Cafe (on Baton Rouge's N. 22nd Street, not far from the Governor's Mansion). They have chicken and dumplings every Thursday…"
Gotta have roux
"Grady in Destin" joins our discussion of cooking with roux:
"I’ve been making a roux and cooking my black-eyed peas in that for at least 40 years now.
"I’ve found if you add already cooked, hickory-smoked baby back ribs to that mixture, you come up with pure south Louisiana heaven.
"Let them cook for a while. Any good Louisiana cook knows how long a 'while' is!"
Bait wetter
David Hall adds to our tales of relaxed fishing:
"Your item in the Friday column reminded me of a man about to retire.
"When asked what he was going to do with all of his free time, he explained, 'There’s a big oak tree on the bank of the creek which runs through my place in the country. I am going to take my fishing rod and, for the first month, I’m going to wash baits.
"When asked what that meant, he said he was going to throw a bait in the creek and dare a fish to hit it.
"'Then, after the first month, I may try to catch something.'
"I think he enjoyed his retirement."
Not even close
Jim Nichols, of Lafayette, tells of how hard it is to guess where someone's from by an accent:
"In 1974, I was a freshman at LSU, after high school in Lafayette. I was amazed by the variety of accents! Cajun, north Louisiana, and especially New Orleans.
"A friend I met in one of my first-semester classes had the classic accent that would have made someone from Chalmette proud.
"Just before finals, I asked her what she was doing for Christmas. She said she was going to Brooklyn.
"When I asked, 'Why Brooklyn?,' she said that’s where she was from."
Tee for two
Golfers make a big deal out of a hole-in-one, but Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says those who make a hole in two are sadly neglected:
"At Webb Memorial in Baton Rouge, on one of its three short holes, a little over 130 yards, I almost scored a hole-in-one.
"My ball hit the edge of the hole, circled the hole and came back a couple of feet. I happily made the short two foot putt and took my hole in two."