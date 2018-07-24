Like many fans of the LSU Tigers, Duke Rivet, of Baton Rouge, is worried about the 2018 season. He feels something needs to be done — about the mascot:
"After seeing the recent, shocking predictions from SEC Media Days of how the SEC West will shake out in the upcoming football season, I think it's time for a change at my dear old alma mater, LSU.
"Instead of the 'Fighting Tigers' or 'Bayou Bengals,' I suggest changing the mascot to the 'Fighting Bullfrogs' or 'Bayou Bullfrogs,' reflecting the beautiful, sonorous, and resounding voice of Coach O.
"If that doesn't strike fear in the minds of LSU's football opponents this fall, I don't know what will.
"Mike the Tlger's current habitat would also be ideal for the new inhabitant (and cost a lot less for maintenance!).
"If that doesn't work out, at least bullfrog 'rally hats' could be worn at LSU games."
Consider the alternatives
Another silly idea:
A day before I received Duke Rivet's idea (above) about changing the name of the LSU Tigers, Frank Arrigo, of Baton Rouge, had floated a similar idea about other schools, as a way to pass the time until college football season kicks off:
"Why don’t you promote a contest to rename school mascots and nicknames? You could even take the winner — along with the individual who gave you the idea — to The Pastime for a pizza and root beer.
"Here are some of the hundreds of possibilities: Tulane (Green Wave) Highways; Maryland (Terps) Crab Cakes; Tennessee (Vols) Waltz; Colgate (Raiders) Tooth Paste; Texas (Longhorns) Toast; Columbia (Tigers) Gem of the Ocean; and Minnesota (Golden Gophers) Fats.
"I think your readers can become very creative."
Latest invention
Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, says our recent stories about New Orleans' Tulane Stadium "brought back memories of a funny experience I had in Tulane Stadium years ago.
"In about 1956, my dad gave me some Sugar Bowl tickets to the game, to be played in Tulane Stadium.
"I called one of my LSU fraternity brothers and invited him to meet us outside the stadium before the game.
"He showed up with a long wire dangling from his ear, running down his shirt front into a battery device attached to his belt, typical of hearing aids of the time.
"I felt sorrow for him, especially since we were both in our early 20s, and not expecting hearing loss.
"We went into the stadium, and periodically he would announce scores from other games that I had not heard broadcast by the stadium announcer.
"That was my introduction to transistor radios."
Bizarre foods
Our current discussion of favorite sandwiches, including those incorporating bologna, brought this suggestion from Dale J. Landry:
"Try this: bologna fried in Worcestershire sauce on white bread with mayo/mustard, and potato chips (on the sandwich)."
Nice People Dept.
Muriel Trahan, of Metairie, says this happened when she and her husband Richard, who are both in their 90s, were having lunch at La Carreta's in Metairie:
"When Richard went to pay the bill, the waiter said it was paid by a lady at another table.
"Neither of us knew her, and when we stopped at her table to thank her, we found she had done this out of the kindness of her heart, because someone had done the same for her mother.
"We feel so blessed that people are so thoughtful of the elderly."
Special People Dept.
Al Hardouin, of St. Francisville, celebrates his 100th birthday on Wednesday, July 25. He is a World War II veteran, and was a pitcher on the old New Orleans Pelicans baseball team.
Very wrong number
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says, "In 2006, I worked at and helped supervise 'NOLA Bound,' a neat telephonic case management program the state set up for Hurricane Katrina survivors calling from outside New Orleans to find out about the status of their flooded localities.
"One caller to our 800 number, when he heard, 'NOLA Bound, may I help you?' said 'Oops, I'm sorry — I thought this was 'Ten Sexy Minutes for $9.99!’ ”