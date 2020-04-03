Dear Smiley: An alert came up on my phone about a fatal automobile accident. The headline was "Elderly man killed in accident."
The man was 56 years old. If that is elderly, what does that make us? We could be his parents if we had a child while in high school.
I don't want to give people the idea that we were a couple in high school, I'm just using us as an example, age wise.
FAYE HOFFMAN TALBOT
Clinton
Dear Faye: I think "elderly" is more of an attitude. I know people who are indeed elderly at 56; then there are those like me, who are still childish at — well, more than 56.
Long-running show
Dear Smiley: Speaking of sneaking into the movie:
When I was in college at LSU, the Rebel Drive-In was on Government Street, around where Superior Grill is now. Because my beau lived in that area, we’d pass in front of the theater often.
As we passed one afternoon, I expressed dismay that the same movie had been playing for many, many weeks. My boyfriend asked what I was talking about. I replied that “Two Dollars Per Carload” had been posted on the marquee for a really long time.
I thought it was a movie about cattle rustlers. We both had a good laugh when he explained it to me.
SHERYL BOURDIER SHERLOCK
Baton Rouge
Do you speak Yat?
Dear Smiley: About New Orleans accents; I particularly like the dialect from folks who grew up in the South Carrollton area near Willow Street. They call John Jawn; Tom is Taum.
If the guy at the "gas station" is named Earl and you need him to put some oil in your car, you would say, "Hey Oil, I need some earl."
My parents grew up in this area and always talked about a guy named Jawn Fa Rawn. I never ever knew who they were talking about, until one day when I saw Mr. John Ferran walking down the street and my dad said, "Hey, here comes Jawn Fa Rawn."
Can you tell I am bored?
AUBRY BRICE
Harahan
Dear Aubry: Bored? Really? I would have never guessed.
Obedient couple
Dear Smiley: My wife and I are faithfully following the 6-foot rule. Days are easy, but the nights are rough for me. The sofa is lumpy and my back hurts in the morning.
WAYNE KRAUSE
Metairie
The Apple Gang
Dear Smiley: This quarantine business reminded me of my own quarantine. In 1952-53, my mother contracted polio and disappeared for about six months while she was hospitalized.
I and my three brothers were confined to our house and yard for about three weeks as I recall. My dad spent all his time working and at the hospital with our mom.
We kind of went feral during that period. The neighbors were great, though! They brought food over and left it on the porch for us.
This was in the fall and the apples were ripe and in abundance. It wasn't unusual to find two or three pans of baked apples on the porch during a typical day.
At first we gobbled them down, but after a week or so it became too much of a good thing. Even the dog got tired of them.
To this day I don't care for baked apples.
HARRY CLARK
Lafayette
Waiter of the Year
Dear Smiley: More about Louisiana's "geaux-cup" tradition versus other state's laws:
After watching a thrilling LSU win over Alabama from our condo in Orange Beach, Alabama, we went to our favorite Mexican restaurant and ordered two very large celebratory margaritas with our dinner.
They were so large (as big as my head) that we couldn’t finish them. I asked the waiter if we could have "to geaux" cups for our margaritas, and he apologetically told us we could not.
So I asked him if we could have some large cups for our glasses of water, which were nearly untouched. He gave us a big smile and brought us each a foam cup with a lid.
DOUG LEE
Prairieville
Dear Doug: No drive-thru daiquiri places, either.