Our readers continue to provide stories about their experiences with the French:
Margaret Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, says, "Like your readers who said the French are polite to them, I have had the same experience. (Well, it’s debatable about the gendarme who laughed out loud when I needed help and said, 'Aidez moi?')
"Long ago, waay before the digital age and after completing two years of French language instruction in a scorching three years, I went with friends to Paris with all the confidence of the innocent.
"While I was waiting on a corner outside the bank where my friend was, a very well-dressed gentleman came up to me and said politely (apparently in fluent French), 'Quelle heure est-il?'
"I panicked. 'I don’t know,' I said. 'I’m American!'
"With pity in his total being and especially in his eyes, he tapped my watch, looked me in the eye … and slowly walked away. ...
"My French teacher would probably have had the same look."
Acceptable losses
Speaking of things French, Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, contributes this story:
"The French can be funny. While visiting the young couple we hosted while they were at LSU, we enjoyed many wines, cheeses and breads.
"When I noted how much better the cheeses were, I was told, 'It is the extra bacteria. Every year in France, over 100 people die from the bacteria in cheese.
"'In the U.S., this would be an epidemic. In France, we think it is worth it.'”
Smooth operator
Our many stories about the late former Gov. Edwin Edwards included several about a favorite line.
Barbara Perry and "Old Friend" were the latest to tell us that when EWE saw couples in restaurants, regardless of age, he would tell the men, “It was nice of you to bring your daughters out tonight.”
Musical interludes
Folks keep sending in memorable lines from songs:
- Nick Delaune recalls the Conway Twitter weeper, "The Clown," with this line, "Our love's just a circus, baby, and I’m just the clown.”
- Allen Bacqué, of Lafayette, likes, “I’d rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy.” But after five minutes of exhaustive research, I couldn't find it in a country song. While the quote is attributed to both Dorothy Parker and W.C. Fields, the 1980 song by Randy Hanzlick, M.D. (a neurosurgeon), can be found on Dr. Demento's 30th anniversary collection of weird songs, "Dementia 2000." It was also covered by Tom Waits. Now that's a version I'd like to hear. …
- Janice DeJean, of Baton Rouge, says, "In 1988, Hank Williams Jr. created a father-son duet with Hank Sr., who had written the song 'There's a Tear In My Beer.'" It starts off, "There's a tear in my beer, 'cause I'm crying for you, dear."
Janice adds, "Loneliness, love and drinking — what more could you ask for in a country song?"
Special People Dept.
Exercise your hair!
Joan Patin Normand, of Baton Rouge, says, "I always laugh at my cousin's son saying he was not going to go bald like his daddy — because he was going to work out!"
Creative history
Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans, says, "I was watching a Civil War documentary, and my 7-year-old grandson became intrigued.
"I was explaining the differences between the Union and the Confederacy when he asked, 'Which ones drove the chariots?'"