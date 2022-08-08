Once upon a time Louisiana cooking methods were considered exotic:
Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "In the early '60s my family and my aunt’s family took a vacation to Santa Rosa Island, where we rented a beachfront house.
"This was before Florida’s panhandle became as popular for Louisianans as it now is.
"We packed a seafood boiling pot, burner, and tank. The dads also packed some 'Louisiana Budweiser' (10-ounce cans I don’t think you could get anywhere else in the country).
"We had decided to have a crab boil, because you could buy those big Florida blue crabs pretty cheaply.
"When the pot was set up and set to boiling, passersby began stopping to look at what we had. Most had never seen such a setup.
"When they looked in and saw the crabs in with potatoes, corn, and sausage they were flabbergasted. Of course, they were curious about the 'bean bags' floating in the pot.
"We introduced them to Louisiana boiled seafood with Zatarain’s Crab Boil. I think if we had packed a couple cases of Zatarain’s we could have sold enough to pay for the trip."
Appetizing lunch
Lee Robert, of River Ridge, offers this story about foreign dining:
"When I was a captain in the Air Force, I was assigned to Izmir, Turkey, in the late '70s. My wife and I met a Navy lieutenant and his wife, and went to lunch with them after a NATO orientation on Turkish laws and customs.
"Since the lieutenant had attended the Navy's foreign language school, we deferred to him in ordering.
"When the waiter brought a cart of various items, we asked the lieutenant what to do. He said to avoid insulting the waiter we should just eat everything.
"Only later did we find it was common practice at Turkish restaurants to wheel out an appetizer cart so you could select one or two items.
"We chose to order for ourselves in the future."
Basin Street tiles
Sam Irwin, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’m researching 'The Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age,' slated for January publication by History Press.
"Few people know that Basin Street was renamed 'North Saratoga Street' in 1921 after Storyville was closed. But Spencer Williams made New Orleans and Basin Street famous when he wrote 'Basin Street Blues' in 1926.
"The city fathers gave Basin Street back its name in 1945.
"There were blue sidewalk tiles here and there with 'Basin Street' on them. Do any of your readers have a photograph of these tiles that could be used in my book?"
Sam's email address is si@samirwin.net.
A model river
While we're looking for stuff, retired St. Martin Parish teacher Maria Bienvenu says, "Having seen the Advocate story 'Force of Nature,' on the meandering Mississippi River, I recalled a display showing the river deltas done in plexiglass at Baton Rouge's old railroad station Arts and Science Museum in the late '70s or '80s.
"I considered it a great teaching tool, and my 7th-8th grade social studies classes at Catahoula Elementary certainly benefited from seeing it on our yearly field trip to Baton Rouge. Is the display still available, and where?"
Special People Dept.
- Dorothy Devall Pentes, of Metairie, a native of Ponchatoula, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, Aug. 9. She is retired from Western Union and Sears.
- Louis J. Clement, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 93rd birthday Tuesday, Aug. 9.
- Calvin and Teenie Bajon, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 71st anniversary Tuesday, Aug. 9.
- William H. "Bill" Mumford Jr. and Remona Maser Mumford, longtime Metairie residents currently in Baton Rouge, celebrate 70 years of marriage Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Ashes to ashes
Perry Sagely says, "While most of your readers seem to like rare steaks, my wife likes hers prepared religiously: as a burnt offering."