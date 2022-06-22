Our series on New Orleans beer brought us this incident:
Peter Dassey, of Kenner, says, "During my college days at Nicholls State, I worked summers and holidays as a 'gopher' in the tool room of Buck Kreih's Marine Repair on Tchoupitoulas to make the money I needed to stay in school.
"One morning Red, the surly tool room commandant, sent me to Dixie Brewery to retrieve pipe fitters, welder, and welding machine.
"Arriving at the brewery, I see my crew sitting on the edge of the loading dock, chatting with Dixie workers, each with a honey-brown beverage in hand.
"I told them I was to pick them up and bring them back to the shop. 'What's your hurry?' they asked, as a Dixie employee handed me a ice cold draught. 'It's only 10 o'clock. We have all day!'
"It was somewhere around 11:30 when two other Buck drivers pulled up in another truck. Red had been calling me for over an hour on the radio, and surmised what had befallen me.
"We were dragged off that loading dock and brought back to the shop. Red told me to sort nuts and bolts the rest of the day."
Cheesy comment
"I don't know just when it happened," says Monte Briggs, of Crowley, "but I have noticed lately that at just about every fast food burger joint, they no longer have 'hamburgers' on the menu — only cheeseburgers.
"If you want a hamburger, you have to order a cheeseburger with no cheese — which, of course, makes it a hamburger! Life was a lot simpler when I was a kid."
Wretched excess?
Since I'm a cheeseburger guy, I haven't noticed the menu change mentioned above.
But I have noticed this about burgers lately — do we really want everything but the kitchen sink piled on them?
Lately TV burger ads, and Food Network shows about burgers, show that in addition to the beef patty and the usual toppings, folks are adding lots of other stuff.
Nothing wrong with bacon, or even shrooms, but now they're piling on onion rings, fried eggs, french fries, and even other meat, such as pulled pork or burnt ends.
The result is a sandwich standing so high that in order to get your mouth around it you'd have to be able to open as wide as a snake swallowing larger prey. Enough already.
Here endeth the peeve…
Peanuts and Dad
Erwin J. Zoch, of Baton Rouge, says stories about measuring land acreage with a chain "remind me of my youth, growing up on our Texas farm.
"As a young boy, I helped my dad measure his peanut allotment often. His measurement tools included a chain, 10 lightweight iron rods, and pencil and paper.
"Dad would walk ahead with one end of the chain and the stakes, and I would wait at the starting point for the full length of the chain to be stretched.
"Dad would place a stake at his end of the chain and I would follow until reaching the next stake. This was repeated until he reached the end of the field, then repeated to obtain the width of the field. He then calculated the acreage of the field to determine whether he met the allotment or not.
"He has passed on now, but I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life."
Special People Dept.
Jacob and Oceania Scardina, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 66th anniversary Thursday, June 23.
No saloon fighting!
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, wonders about those 'warnings' in TV ads.
"There's an ad with an 'Old West' saloon brawl. Chairs broken over guys; someone thrown through a window, and a few other oater standards. During the whole ad, a disclaimer says, 'Do Not Attempt.'
"At 68, they don’t need to tell me that."