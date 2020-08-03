Boo LeBlanc, who proudly describes himself as a Donaldsonville native, says, "There has been a mention in your column lately about Kelly Falcon and his snake activities of years ago.
"He loved the outdoors, and was a snake hunter.
"One day my nephew Lee called and asked if I knew Kelly. Of course I did; he was a friend of mine. He asked if one night we could go with Kelly to get some pictures of his snake hunt.
"So one night about 11 p.m. the three of us got into Kelly's boat. We would approach a spider web or a snake, Lee would get the photos he wanted, and motion to Kelly that he was through.
"Kelly would then grab the snake and say, 'Get up, Boo.'
"He would open the hinged top of my seat, throw the snake in, close the cover and say, 'Sit down, Boo.'
"Suddenly I knew my role in that adventure. …"
Which reminds me
Years ago, a New Roads friend who owned a sailboat invited me to take part in a race at the Pelican Yacht Club on False River.
I was pretty excited about this, and was thrilled when we took off on a windy fall day to compete with several other boats.
As we got underway, the boat's owner told me, "Smiley, move over here." A little later he said, "Smiley, move over there."
He kept moving me back and forth as we skimmed across the water, and suddenly it dawned on me that my job on the crew was to act as ballast.
You speak Louisiana?
Jimmy Strubb, of Donaldsonville, says our story about a lost and confused motorist "reminded me of my encounter while returning from work one evening many years ago.
"I was traveling La. 70 in Assumption Parish when I spotted a motorist pulled over on the shoulder, trying to read a map opened on his steering wheel.
"When I ask if I could help, he said he was looking for 'Thi-bo-dex.'
"Having not ever heard of Thi-bo-dex, I ask him to spell it. Examining the map closely, he spelled T-h-i-b-o-d-a-u-x.
"I completed my drive home satisfied that I helped some poor lost soul."
Speaking of towns
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, says, "Reading your columns regarding explaining a geographical site reminded me of the difficulty I experienced when as a student at Nicholls State University and LSU as I tried to explain to teachers and fellow students where I lived.
"When I finally described my home site as: 'midway between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, east side of the Mississippi River' my dilemma ended."
Hidden smiles
In addition to the serious, life-threatening aspects of COVID-19, it's affected our lives in many small, even silly, ways.
I realized this when I put on an old long sleeved T-shirt with "I'm Smilin’ ” on the front.
On the back is the name of the place where I purchased it: The Smilin' Moose Publyk House & Tavern, in South Paris, Maine, along with a drawing of a very happy, possibly drunk, moose wearing shades and a bow tie.
How I happened to be in that particular establishment is another story, for another day.
While wearing the shirt and also a mask, it occurred to me that the "I'm Smilin’ ” message, rather than just a play on my name, these days also means that while you can't see it, under this mask I'm wearing a smile.
Special People Dept.
Didier “Bobby“ Hebert celebrates his 98th birthday Tuesday, Aug. 4. He served in the Pacific as a Seabee in World War II and was co-owner of Tops Woodworks in Lafayette.
Headbanging fans?
Paul Major, of Livonia, says this about the proposal for clear face shields for LSU Tiger football helmets:
"How about providing similar helmets for fans? Fans could personalize them with decorations for each game.
"Coronavirus spread could be greatly reduced by doing away with high-fives; substitute headbanging after each Tigers touchdown. Fans would have to drink their beer through straws, but it's a small price to pay. I provide this suggestion to LSU at no charge."