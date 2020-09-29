My spouse, Lady Katherine, tells me the quarantine is turning me into a curmudgeon.
I tried to explain; it's not me, it's them — people who upset my tranquil day with irritating behavior.
For instance, during a heavy rain Monday, I found a campaign worker for an East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council candidate had placed a colorful card promoting the candidate under the windshield wiper of my car.
The soaked paper had stuck to the glass. I had to scrape off the sodden mess. In the rain.
So, if this candidate loses by one vote, it was me…
Trust Fontenot
Dick Speyer says, "I have to disagree with Greg Tenhundfeld, who in the Monday column said NEVER get Cajun food in the Midwest.
"You just have to pick your spots.
"A couple of years ago I was traveling with my daughter and grandsons in Missouri, where we visited the National Churchill Museum in the small town of Fulton.
"Afterwards, we asked the lady at the desk where we could get lunch. She pointed out a pizza place, a hamburger place and, of all things, a po-boy place.
"After the obligatory groans from my daughter and me, she said the name of the po-boy place was Fontenot’s. She even pronounced it right.
"The Fontenots were from Lafayette and imported their bread from New Orleans.
"As I tell people, we found a jewel in the middle of a corn field."
Hal, Hall, whatever
David A. Hall, of Baton Rouge, says, "All the articles on the various ways people mispronounced Cajun names reminded me of the only time my last name has been mispronounced. Yes, Hall was not pronounced correctly.
"It happened when I was a student at USL in the late 1960s, and we got a professor in one of my classes from the 'Nawtheast,' who seemed to be of foreign descent. He was bound and determined to call the class roll.
"Trying to use phonetics to help with the pronunciations, he managed to completely butcher every name called. By the time he had mangled his way through Abadie, Arceneaux, Ardoin, Badeaux, Bergeron, Boudreaux, Breaux, Castille, Comeaux, Couvillion, Daigre, Deugereaux, Dugas, Fontenot, Foret, Gaudet, Gremillion, Guichet, Guidry, and numerous others, he finally got to my name.
"He called out 'Mr. Hal.' When I regained my composure, I told him that mine was probably the only English name in the class, and it was pronounced just as written, Hall.
"Needless to say, roll call was hilarious. Made an otherwise boring class worth going to."
That's entertainment!
Rhonda Goodwin, of Lake Charles, says, "When I was in seventh grade, our family butchered a hog at my grandfather's house in East Texas.
"I was pretty popular at school Monday morning when I showed up with the lungs. Most of my classmates took turns blowing into the trachea and watching the lungs inflate.
"Well, now that I think about it … maybe it was just the boys."
Special People Dept.
Fulton C. "Butch" Felterman, of Patterson, celebrates his 93rd birthday Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Penney wise
My Monday story about my grandfathers' names (Elijah and Prospero) brought this tale from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"Many years ago when my sister was expecting her first child, she decided that it be appropriate to name the baby after grandparents on each side of the family.
"For a girl that would be Esther Esther, and for a boy Joe Louis. I guess her husband talked her out of it, because they ended up with a girl named Penney."
Living off the land
Cindy Black Bouchie, of Pineville, says, "The remark that people in the South will eat anything reminded me of my friend and co-worker who commuted from Ville Platte.
"One day she said she got home and her husband had killed a rabbit in the yard and they had it for dinner.
"I and other co-workers were a little disturbed by this, but couldn’t help but tease her for days — asking what her husband had killed in the yard for subsequent dinners."