A VW Beetle story from Ann Johnston, of Gretna:
"In the mid to late '60s and early '70s we lived in Clarksville, Tennessee, about 40 miles or so north of Nashville.
"One Sunday morning, after we had a good bit of snow and no shortage of icy roads, my husband and our eldest daughter and eldest son were on their way to Mass in our Volkswagen, known by the family as 'the little yellow bug.'
"I was at home with another sick child.
"About a mile or so from home, my husband hit an icy patch in the road and the little Volkswagen spun around a few times before coming to a stop in front of one of the local pharmacies.
"My husband related that our daughter, age 7, was crying hysterically — but our son, age 3, gave him a huge smile and said, 'Do it again, Daddy!'
"Needless to say, Daddy did not do it again, and after calming our daughter down they went off to church."
Little-car blues
Speaking of small cars, we recently mentioned Isettas, tiny two-seat cars designed in Italy and built in several countries.
Tom Collens, of Covington, tells this story about the little vehicle:
"My dad had a red BMW Isetta back in ‘59-‘60. Great for parking for football games!
"His 'friends' Owen and Sam once had a crane pick up his Isetta and put it on the roof of his Baton Rouge office building (Hearin-Collens mortgage/insurance firm)!
"Also, an Orkin pest control truck pulled alongside him one day, and the driver told him he didn’t know whether to honk or spray!
"When my mom and brother and I went overseas to visit relatives for several months in 1960, Dan got fed up with the car, and maybe a bit scared about its small size.
"He rolled it around to Park Boulevard and Perkins Road and left it there. A policeman came by the house later in the day and asked about it. Dad gave the Isetta to him."
Sorry song
Bob Ussery says, "I heard a musical apology on a local radio station Saturday.
"The announcer said she was 'sending this next song out to the lady whose car I hit on the way to work. I'm sorry.'"
Bob adds that it would be cool if they had both been driving a certain model Volkswagen, giving the DJ the opportunity to say, "Now here's a Beetles tune…"
Busted!
Michael Eldred, who on Tuesday confessed to removing pennies from Pineville parking meters in his childhood days, says his life of crime didn't end there:
"Most of the time we would collect Coke bottles to return for a handsome 2 cents each.
"Milk bottles got 5 five cents. There was a short period of time when, if a neighbor left a milk bottle on the steps, I considered it thrown away and my fortune to have found it.
"I learned that was not the case — as explained by the neighbors and emphasized by my mother.
"From then on I had to rely on Coke bottles only. Some things are too good to be true."
Special People Dept.
Paul and Patricia Davidson, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 74th anniversary Sunday, Aug. 18. They were married by the chaplain at the Naval Air Technical Training Center, Ward Island, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Dead drunk robins
Emily Vokes, of Ponchatoula, says, "The Tuesday drunken robin story reminds me of the time in New Orleans when a flock of robins drunk on camphor berries crashed into our windows and broke their necks.
"My father was a hunter and I was accustomed to cooking quail and doves, so I cooked up a mess of the camphor-infused robins. Believe me, they were horrible!"
New Aggies?
It appears Marvin Borgmeyer is now recycling old Aggie jokes as Crimson Tide jokes:
"The dean of admissions at the University of Alabama was interviewing a prospective student.
"He asked, 'If you could have a discussion with any person, living or dead, who would it be?'
"The student thought for a moment and then answered, 'The living one.'"