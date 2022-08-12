You can tell football season is here when stories like this are dropped into my electronic mailbag:
Dennis D. Ritter Jr., of The Woodlands, Texas, says, "A few years ago, my wife and I were dropping our dogs off at a boarding kennel in Many before heading to an LSU football game.
"A lady in the waiting room, noting our LSU gear, told us to be on the lookout for her husband, who was also attending the game.
"When I replied that we did not know him, she said, 'Oh, he'll be easy to spot. He tailgates in the West Stadium lot. He's middle-aged, a bit overweight, a little bald, and he's wearing a purple shirt and will probably be drinking a beer.'"
Packing light
Speaking of LSU, Paul Major, of Livonia, says, "As TV news showed LSU students moving into their dorms, what caught my attention was the sheer amount of stuff being trundled in.
"Many years ago, as a freshman, I moved into Johnston Hall with a couple of suitcases, a typewriter, an alarm clock, and a box fan (that's right, no A/C).
"You know times have changed when you see students' stuff being unloaded from U-Haul trucks!
"Also, we couldn't have mini-refrigerators because they 'drew too much current,' but all the guys used irons (and spray starch) on their ROTC uniforms on drill days (mandatory back then)."
Picky eater
First of all, my apologies to the Dutch for use of a phrase suggesting they might be cheap. I assume they're tired of hearing it…
Redean Parsons, of St. Francisville, says, "Eddie Cole’s Saturday story about his experience with young people needing a lesson in 'Dutch treat' reminded me of my granddaughter, Mindy Didier Guithrie.
"Many years ago, when she was around 12, her church youth group was going to a local restaurant for an outing.
"After my daughter pointed out to her the reminder that said, 'Remember, kids, it’s Dutch,' Mindy said, 'I’m not going; I don’t think I would like Dutch food.'”
Tattoo pusher
Charmaine Dunnam reminds me it was her stepbrother, my Istrouma High classmate Byron Durham, who persuaded me to get my tattoo.
When he had "Bull" written on his upper arm, I had come along to watch. He convinced me I needed one too.
Charmaine adds, "Our mother cried for days. She just knew Byron was going to live a life of crime!"
Special People Dept.
— Donald Pitre, of Washington, celebrated his 92nd birthday Thursday, August 11. He is an Army veteran of the Korean War.
— Charlie "Eugene" Settoon celebrated his 91st birthday August 7. He is a native of Natalbany, an Air Force veteran, LSU mechanical engineering graduate and LSU football season ticket holder for 63 years.
— Robert "Bob" Guchereau Jr., of Lafayette, was 90 years old Friday, August 12. He celebrated the event with family August 7. A native of Lafayette, he received an MBA from LSU in 1955. He retired from Bell Telephone in 1996.
— Ken and Vicki Taylor, longtime Baton Rouge residents now in Daphne, Alabama, celebrated their 57th anniversary Sunday, August 14.
Management decision
"As a follow-up to the many retirement items," says Frank Carney, "my experience might be significant.
"My wife and I retired on the same day. We went out to eat, made a list of chores, and began to negotiate who would do which ones.
"This works pretty well unless your wife had worked in personnel and was used to negotiating. I had to clean the toilets for years and years."
No end in sight
Speaking of retirement, John Iwachiw says, "Reading the Spanish version of the Italian phrase about idleness (which I had also read to her), my wife said, 'The only problem with doing nothing is you never know when you are done.'"