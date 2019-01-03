This modest proposal by Donald C. Burnham might not sit too well with our friends in Georgia, since the Union general mentioned caused some unpleasantness there during the Civil War:
"The now vacated pedestal in Lee Circle here in New Orleans should have a statue of William Tecumseh Sherman installed, in civilian clothes, left arm extended in the direction of Baton Rouge and LSU, from whence he came to defend his country. He always said he loved the South."
His suggestion came in an exchange of letters with column contributor Peter Jaime Bourgeois, former Louisianan now in Colorado Springs, Colorado, who mentioned that "when Louisiana seceded from the union, the head of LSU was Gen. Sherman. He promptly resigned and headed north to join the Union army, at about the same time as Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard resigned as head of West Point and headed south to join the Confederate army."
Doing the bounce
After watching two football coaches, Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron, slam their headsets to the ground when things on the field didn't please them, I had this idea, which I offer to interested parties at no charge (public service is my life).
Why not start making headsets out of rubber? That way, when an irate coach throws it down, it'll just bounce right back to him, no harm done.
Joy of sharing
Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, says granddaughter Zelda, 4, was working on a craft project when she spilled the glitter:
"She asked her dad to help her clean it up, but he responded, 'It's YOUR mess; YOU clean it up.'
"He got a whisk broom and small dustpan, but as he was handing them to her, he knocked over more of the glitter.
"Zelda told him, 'It's OUR mess now!'"
Death in Hawaii
Over the holidays I heard from Linda Morgan that her dad, Chapman Morgan, of Santa Maria, California, had died in September in Honolulu.
Chapman, a valued column contributor for years, had lived in California since 1968, but as his Monday Advocate obituary said, he was raised "between the Comite and Amite rivers" and played football for Central High.
He loved to write about his years in Louisiana. For instance, in July he recalled the dramatic end to a 1964 football game, when LSU beat Ole Miss in the final moments.
And in April he told how his uncle, a professional fisherman, gave an alligator gar from the Amite River to a family that had just moved to Greenwell Springs from north Louisiana.
The uncle told them how to make gar balls, but didn't mention that gar roe was toxic. They fed the roe to their chickens, and "wiped out most of the flock."
The obit also told how Chapman enjoyed writing little stories for this column. I enjoyed receiving them, and will miss my "California connection."
Special People Dept.
- Ralph H. Wilder celebrates his 98th birthday Saturday, Jan. 5. He is a World War II Navy veteran, having served on the Yorktown aircraft carrier in the Pacific and a Carrier Aircraft Service Unit in Hawaii.
- Wilbert Terry, of Slidell, celebrates his 96th birthday Sunday, Jan. 6. Originally from Napoleonville, he is a World War II veteran, having served in England, Germany and Belgium.
- The culinary legend Leah Chase, of Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans, celebrates her 96th birthday Sunday, Jan. 6.
- Ida Mae Deverney celebrated her 95th birthday Dec. 18.
- J.B. Smiley, of Pride, celebrates his 94th birthday Sunday, Jan. 6.
- Helen Tatum Eves, of Bunkie, celebrates her 92nd birthday Friday, Jan. 4. She grew up in Iberia Parish, having moved there from Smackover, Arkansas, with her family.
Church Point physics
J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, says he heard this from a friend who grew up in Gretna:
"He said when he was young, riding with his mom, they were stopped for running a stop sign.
"After much discussion his mom presented her final argument: 'I'm from Church Point, and over there all four wheels don't have to quit turning for it to be a stop.'"