An "Only in Louisiana" story that is also a "Why we love our children" tale:
"Our daughter spent four glorious years experiencing Carnival while a student at Tulane," says Wayne Smith, of Covington.
"After her graduation in 1998, we told her to have everything boxed and ready to put in our SUV so we could head back home to Maryland.
"When we arrived, only a few boxes were packed. We madly scrounged for boxes, and paid a fortune to FedEx to have them shipped home.
"Later in the summer, at home, she asked me to help her find something in one of the boxes, now stored in our basement.
"Among the boxes I opened was the biggest, heaviest and most expensive-to-ship box of them all.
"It held 30 pounds of Carnival beads.
"I am counting on one or both of our grandchildren to return the favor …"
Go fish!
Elaine Musso offers this tale of a crustacean prank: "Years ago our group would have lobsters flown in so we could steam them.
"Once my late husband Benny went to New Orleans to pick up the lobsters. When he was near our home, one of the boxes fell off the truck.
"A couple of young boys riding their bikes saw my husband and another friend picking up the lobsters, and asked what they were doing.
"My husband said they were crawfishing, and had just caught them in the nearby ditch.
"The boys were wide-eyed, and for several days later you could see several boys trying to find the 'crawfish' in the ditch."
Faux sharks
Here's a note from Prairieville signed by Glenn "Shark Bait" Balentine:
"Your shark stories reminded me of my SCUBA certification dive in Destin, Florida:
"A boat took a dozen of us to a wreck in 40 feet of water. Visibility was about 15 feet.
"My buddy and I were returning to the surface at about 20 feet when two sharks passed me on either side.
"As their fins disappeared, I realized they were dolphins.
"I did not follow instructions to slowly rise to the surface."
Consider the source
Sheila Hebert says, "One night I brought my granddaughter, age 8, to a new hamburger restaurant in our neighborhood.
"As she ate her burger she looked around at the pictures on the wall.
"'Mimi,' she said, 'why are there all these cow pictures on the wall?'
"I told her it was because 'this place is known for their hamburgers, and the meat comes from the cows.'
"'Oh my God, Mimi! You mean I’m eating a cow?'
"I replied, as I flapped my arms, 'Yes; and I’m eating a chicken!'
"She put down the burger and didn’t take another bite!"
Comfortable car
Daryel Prust, of Baton Rouge, says, "My favorite '60s car was one Delbert McClinton sang about, the 'Lay Down Rambler.'
"Perfect for teenagers at drive-in movies. The rear seat opened into the trunk, saving the price of admission for your hidden guests. And the front seats folded back, turning the car into a bed, making it more comfortable for watching the movie.
"It was great for the two months I had it — before the engine blew up."
Special People Dept.
Catherine B. Federer, of Metairie, celebrates her 91st birthday Friday, March 4.
The littlest deb
Judy Bogatz Brockmann says, "My friend, Judy Himel, grew up as a young girl with her family in a shotgun house on North Broad Street in New Orleans in the 1950s.
"One Sunday, her grandma and aunts were sitting out reading the paper when she saw the articles and pictures of the debutantes at their 'coming out' parties.
"Not understanding society's requirements, she innocently asked, 'When am I coming out?'
"They all laughed and said, 'Honey, you're already out — on the porch.'"
Unfortunate name
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "Linda Dalferes’ tale of the 'Joes' in the Thursday column reminded me of my time in New Orleans.
"The office where I worked had two guys named Chuck. One worked in the back in the warehouse, so we called him 'Back Chuck.'
"The other worked up front in the office, so we called him 'Up Chuck.'"