Examples of memorable cheers at athletic contests leads Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, to see an opportunity to bring a little class to Tiger Stadium:
"'Deeefense!' could become 'Obstruct and contend! Thrash and thwart them!' by the Honors College, in its own section. Admission would be an ACT score of at least 30 and, of course, full vaccination.
"Tailgating might include a crisp Sauvignon Blanc, fruits and cheeses, and Triscuits with rosemary bacon jam."
Biblical moment
"Amused" tells of an enlightening discovery:
"As I was cleaning bedside table drawers, I came across this article from your column, dated Feb. 5, 2003:
Chapter and Verse: J.G.S. tells of the new pastor visiting homes of his flock.
At one house it seemed obvious that someone was at home, but no answer came to his repeated knocks.
He took out a card, wrote on it "Revelation 3:20" ("Behold, I stand at the door and knock …") and stuck it in the door.
Checking the offering on Sunday, he found his card had been returned, with this message: "Genesis 3:10."
He checked his Bible and was amused to read that the answer was "I heard your voice in the garden and I was afraid, for I was naked."
A moving tale
After I told of a prank involving my little sports car, I heard from Wayne Smith, of Covington, with this story:
"When I was in high school in southern Illinois in the late 1950s, there was once a commercial vendor of some sort who came after school to sell his wares.
"He parked his VW Karmann Ghia (it looked like a sports car and ran like a Beetle) behind the school.
"While inside, the football team came out to go to practice, saw the car, lifted it up and hid it behind some thick, high bushes.
"The poor guy came out and thought his precious baby had been stolen. Police involved and everything.
"Later, after they all left the crime scene, the boys lifted his car up and put it back where they found it. Then, after they had cleared out, too, an 'anonymous' caller to the police said the car was right where he left it!
"That story even came back up at our 20th reunion."
Fun car
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "In 1959 I bought a brand-new iris blue 1960 MGA for $1,600.
"The coolest thing was that I could lean out the window and strike a kitchen match on the pavement to light my cigarettes.
"I bought a foreign car repair book. One chapter was: 'If the English ruled the ocean, why can’t their cars run through puddles?'
"My favorite chapter was one sentence: 'Carburetor is a French word meaning "Leave it alone."'"
Memory lane
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, tells of an accomplishment that can be appreciated by folks of a certain age:
"Not to brag, but I went into another room and remembered why I went in there. Granted, it was the bathroom, but still …"