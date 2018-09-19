A local matter
Glenn Giro joins our discussion on ways to pronounce New Orleans:
"When I was attending broadcasting school — I used to have aspirations of being a sportscaster — my diction instructor corrected me after I pronounced it 'Nor-Lans.'
"He said it was correctly pronounced 'Neyoo Or-lee-ans.'
"I asked him how he pronounced the city where the school was located, and he said 'Lanna.' I told him I thought it was supposed to be pronounced 'aT-lan-Ta.'
"Seems 'Lanna, Joja' is acceptable to locals there.
"We had no more discussions about my diction. I guess it's kind of like being from 'Nyawk' or 'Luhville.' To each his own.
Which reminds me
I once attended a conference of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists in Louisville, Kentucky, where one of our outings involved taking a bus to Churchill Downs for the horse races.
When the driver heard one of the columnists say something about "Louie-ville," he stopped the bus to give us a lecture about how to pronounce his city.
I can't really duplicate the way he pronounced it, but "Luhville" comes close — it involves kind of a swallowing motion as you say it.
We were careful about mentioning the city at all for the rest of the ride — we didn't want him stopping again and making us late for the first race.
Not for internal use
Cliff Johnson adds to our stories of the late K&B drug store chain:
"My K&B story involves one of my favorite subjects, beer.
"Back in the days when cans had to be switched from the old pull tabs to the new pop tops, K&B had their name brand beer in purple cans on sale for $2 a case to get rid of them.
"Standing in line with two other fellas, one of them spied the cheap beer and said, 'I ought to try some of that.'
"The other guy spoke up right away and told him not to do it — because he had bought three cases. He managed to force himself to make it through one case, but that was it.
"Must have been terrible, because he threw the other two cases away."
Salad days
Ronald Scioneaux, of St. James, says, "On the K & B topic, my wife Hazel was thinking back to the days she attended Spencer Business College in New Orleans, commuting on Ben Rome Bus Line from Vacherie and looking forward to lunch at K&B, usually a potato salad sandwich for 25 cents."
Special People Dept.
- Myrle Ostergren, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 103rd birthday on Thursday, Sept. 20.
- Gordon and Zana Newell, of Lakeview in New Orleans, celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 20.
Critter news
Two headlines stood out in Advocate editions on Tuesday:
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, noticed one in the "Crime Blotter" of The Acadiana Advocate, reading "Escaped monkey captured in New Iberia."
Tim wonders, "Is it a crime for a monkey to escape?"
And in my copy of The Advocate I paused to read the entire Crime Blotter story because of this headline: "Dead alligator found in Central car wash."
There HAS to be a better way to clean your gator…