Our seminar on misheard song lyrics has brought up the name "mondegreen."
Jim Stephens, of Slidell, explains this odd name:
"After some exhaustive research on the internet (about 5 minutes — whew!) into the etymology of the word mondegreen, I discovered American author Sylvia Wright's explanation in a 1954 article in Harper's Magazine. She says the word stems from a mishearing of a line in the Scottish ballad 'The Bonnie Earl O' Moray:' "They have slain the Earl O' Moray, and laid him on the green" (misheard as 'Lady Mondegreen')."
Chronic condition
Thanks to longtime Advocate sports writer Sheldon Mickles for this information:
"I heard the DJs talking about 'Lyricosis' on a radio station last week while driving in Alabama on my way to cover the LSU-Auburn basketball game.
"It can be found with a simple Google search (for 'Chronic Lyricosis'), but who knew there was a Twitter handle for it?"
It is indeed an amusing site, with such gems as "Hold me closer, Tony Danza" (Elton John's "Tiny Dancer") and “ ’Scuse me while I kiss this guy” ("kiss the sky" from Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze."
Speaking of which
- Wild Cherry's "Play That Funky Music" has the line "Play that funky music white boy." Francis Celino, The Metairie Miscreant, says, "My daughter always sang, 'Play that funky music light bulb.’ ”
- Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" says, "You had one eye on the mirror and watched yourself gavotte." J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, says, "I remember a friend singing 'You had one eye in the middle as you watched yourself go by.’ ”
- The Hues Corporation's 1974 hit "Rock the Boat" has a line, "So I'd like to know where you got the notion." Cindy Black Bouchie, of Pineville, says, "My dear dad thought the first words to 'Rock the Boat' were, 'I’d like to know where you got the nose job.’ ”
- The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" tells us "She was just 17." Riv Rivet's 5-year-old son sang, "She was just selling jeans."
Special People Dept.
- Leroy Joseph Poydras celebrates his 99th birthday Friday, Feb. 21. A World War II Navy veteran, he taught more than 30 years at Scotlandville and Baker high schools.
- Hamlet Crotwell, of Denham Springs, celebrated his 97th birthday Thursday, Feb. 20. He is a Navy veteran of World War II.
- Bob Gullic, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 91st birthday Saturday, Feb. 22.
- Jean Cangelosi, of Lake Sherwood Retirement Village in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Feb. 21.
- Charles and Mary Hulbert celebrate 61 years of marriage Friday, Feb. 21.
- Bill and Nedra Zartman celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, Feb. 21.
The goose is loose
On Monday, George Tully told how an irate goose held him at bay when he went to put a Happy Birthday balloon on his wife's grave at Baton Rouge's Greenoaks Memorial Park.
When he went back with a Valentine's Day balloon, the guardian goose was still there:
"I was just getting out of my car when out of nowhere the goose confronted me once again.
"Since he showed no signs of going away, I decided to step out in faith, keeping my eye on the goose and sidestepping to the grave.
"As I untangled the deflated birthday balloon, I had to keep shifting my position, as the goose kept trying to get behind me. I was not going to turn my back on this creature.
"Finally, having changed the balloons, I rose up to see the goose had called a truce and was contentedly eating grass.
"But when I got back in my car and was attempting to leave, the goose placed itself in front of the car, seemingly to keep me from leaving.
"Not wanting a dead goose hanging from the front of my car, I got out, I flapped my arms, stomped my feet, and made loud noises. The goose reluctantly moved out of the way.
"I haven’t been back, but I am comforted in knowing my dear wife’s grave is guarded by this very persistent goose."