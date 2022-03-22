Tales of Superman reminded Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, of this clever prank:
"Our neighbors, Angie and Stan, had a running joke. When she would give him a to-do list, he would say, referencing Superman, 'If I could just find a phone booth, I could strip and get right on it.'
"Once, when they were on vacation, I passed a site where the phone company was storing old-style booths that had been replaced with new pole-mounted ones.
"I asked, and was able to borrow one. With help, I hauled it and set it up at the end of their driveway with a sign reading, 'OK, Stan. Get to Work!'"
Be prepared
Fred, of River Ridge, says he tells this story not to brag, but to show the value of preparing kids for the real world:
"Years ago, in the '80s, four young ladies were driving to LSU for a school function related to their UNO scholarship. On their way, a tire went flat.
"Three of the students became worried because they did not know what to do, and were concerned that they would be late for their appointment.
"As they looked at the flat, one stated they could change the tire and be on their way. She showed the others how to jack the vehicle, replace the flat tire with the spare, store the flat with the tools, and resume driving, arriving before the appointed time.
"That confident young lady had been required to go through the same process before she was allowed to acquire her driver’s license.
Fred's daughter adds, "Thanks, Dad!"
False alarm
Tina Lawrence calls this a "true story of horror and perhaps misplaced priorities."
"I had a crawfish boil planned, with several people coming from out of town.
"My niece, Steffi, and I went to pick up the crawfish around 10 a.m. at a Baton Rouge store.
"We were standing around the store’s front door with several people when this lady walks up and says she is sorry, but they can’t open the building till noon.
"My niece and I had a look of horror on our faces. The lady kept talking, and I finally said, 'What are you talking about?'
"The other people there were volunteers (evidently for some charitable or civic project) and needed to get into another part of the building.
"About that time the doors were opened to the crawfish store. I said 'Thank you, Lord!'"
Ungrateful rodent!
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, adds to our seminar on sticky mouse traps:
"Being an outside salesman for an industrial products company, I only ventured into the office on occasion.
"On one such occasion they had a little mouse trapped on one of those contraptions.
"It was hard for me to gather my senses with all the 'eeking' going on (from the women in the office, not the mouse).
"I hastily volunteered to dispense of the critter. My solution was to bring the adorable creature outside and release it in the bushes.
"I grabbed the 'adorable creature' in an effort to remove it from its sticky restraints. The ungrateful menace promptly bit me. I dropped the assailant on the ground behind the bushes and rushed off to the doctor's office to get a tetanus shot. No one at the office was the wiser.
"Moral of this story: 'Don’t bite your guardian angel.' Or, 'Don’t go in the office to try and impress women.'"
Mouse philosophy
Jim Nichols, of Lafayette, says, "Reading about mouse traps reminded me of a favorite saying: 'The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.'”
Pest control
Herbert Landry, of Slidell, offers this helpful hint on how to kill mosquitoes:
"Get a teaspoon, fill it with tequila, place it on the ground. A few inches from it, place a matchstick. Place a rock a few inches from the matchstick.
"The mosquito flies by, sees the tequila and lands in the spoon to drink it. Being too drunk to fly, he starts walking and stumbles over the matchstick, hitting his head on the rock and dying of the resulting concussion."