A childhood memory from Gary Chambers, of Lafayette:
"Our family lived in a house elevated on cinder blocks not too far from a bayou. My mom, who was deathly afraid of snakes, had one cardinal rule: my brother and I were never to go under the house due to her fear of us possibly encountering one.
"Yet one day we decided we would go under the house and play in the dirt with our toy trucks. When our mom discovered we were under the house, she came out and demanded we get out immediately — we had a spanking coming for disobeying.
"On the way out, my brother did not crouch low enough, and loudly smacked his head on the bottom of the house, which resulted in him bawling loudly.
"When he emerged, he looked at our mom and said 'You don't have to spank me; I'm hurt already!'
"It tickled my mom so much that we were granted clemency from the spanking. We never went under the house again."
Flight pattern
Saturday's mention of "The Flying Sheriff of St Mary Parish," Chester Baudoin, reminded Glenn Fuselier, of Morgan City, of this story:
"The sheriff would frequently fly his seaplane to Marsh Island to a camp for supper, cards, and drinks. When it was getting late one evening, he asked one of the guys to start his boat, put the spotlight on, and navigate him out of the canal.
"The guy asked where he was going, and he said back to Franklin. He would land on Bayou Teche, tie up his plane behind the courthouse, then drive home.
"His friend said, 'You can't find it in the dark!'
"Chester growled at him, 'Why, did they move it?'"
Double duty
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, tells this coffee story:
"When I was with another company, I had to go to Irondale, Alabama, (basically Birmingham) a lot for meetings and training.
"At one such meeting, there was a woman who was also from Louisiana. One morning she got to the coffee maker first and decided to use two packets of the coffee they had for one pot, with the hope of having something that resembled a decent cup of coffee.
"It wasn’t as good as Community Dark Roast, but it was an improvement.
"She and I each got one cup before one of the 'local boys' tasted it — and dumped it out."
Nurse to the rescue
Cheryl Adams, of Baker, thanks nurse Wendy Bridges, of Modern Home Health — for breaking and entering.
Wendy broke into the Greensburg home of Cheryl's 88-year-old mother, Clara Bowie, when she heard her "disoriented mumbles."
She called Cheryl for permission to break in — and, says Cheryl, "found Mama upside down in bed with her feet caught between the slats in the headboard and entangled in the sheets; her blood sugar had dropped to 31; in her words, she was, 'about to leave away from here!'"
Cheryl also thanks "the EMTs, Fire Department and Sheriff's Department of Greensburg for their prompt response and professionalism."
Do tater tots work?
Tousa Davis tells of this variation on an old home remedy:
"Many years ago — before cell phones, etc. — the family was sitting around talking when my young daughter showed me a wart on her hand.
"Being in a jovial mood and of a much older generation, I told her about the old-fashioned remedy you mentioned: rubbing a wart with a cut potato, then burying the potato.
"We did not have a potato, so we used a French fry.
"Then, since it was dark and cold outside, instead of burying it she threw it out the window. We all had a good laugh.
"P.S. The wart went away."
A jolting story
Harold Mayeux says, "I saw on the news where a pothole saved a man having a heart attack.
"When the EMS vehicle hit the pothole, the jolt shocked the man's heart back to a normal beat.
"Good news — if you're having symptoms of a heart attack, just jump in your car, drive around Baton Rouge, and voila!"