Dear Smiley: I’ve heard of dogs such as rat terriers that hunt down mice, but I was totally amazed after coming home from church one Sunday to find my sweet, adorable, 20-pound Shih Tzu, Tata, proudly standing over a flattened mouse that he had obviously hunted, then pounced on!
He’s, in my opinion, the world's cutest guard dog!
LORETTA TOUSSANT
Baton Rouge
Purloined pecan
Dear Smiley: Stories about birds dropping things from the sky reminded me of this, which happened before I retired from AT&T:
I had just parked my work truck in the long row of tin covered parking spots when I heard a bang, then the sound of something rolling down the tin roof. A pecan landed at my feet.
At first I was puzzled, since there wasn't a pecan tree in sight. But then the loud cawing of a crow on top of the shed explained the mystery.
Either he lost his treat in flight, or he was purposely trying to crack the nut by dropping it.
As he loudly protested, I cracked the pecan and ate it in front of him. I figured it was payback for the bird droppings on my just washed vehicles.
DAVID PALMISANO
Marrero
Silence is golden
Dear Smiley: When I worked at the Intermark upholstery mill in Plainfield, Connecticut, the mill was full of colorful characters.
One of them, "Whitey," always had to have the last word.
One night he was pursued by the law into the mill parking lot. He crawled under a car and clung to the drive shaft. The law called a tow truck and lifted the car so Whitey could be arrested.
In court the judge gave him 30 days in jail for his crime. Whitey told the judge, "I can do that standing on my head."
The judge said, "Here's 30 more to help you get back on your feet."
Whitey confided that he wasn't quite so mouthy after that.
PERRY ROSE
Denham Springs
Easter parading
Dear Smiley: Easter always reminds me of C.E. Mayer’s store in Helena, Arkansas, in the 1920s.
Dad would have 200 or more ladies' Easter hats on display — all sold by Saturday closing.
Easter Sunday every lady wore her Easter bonnet. A very special memory.
JIM MAYER
Baton Rouge
Mom loves muscles
Dear Smiley: Back in 2013, my husband Gerald and I were eating supper at a small restaurant in Zachary when a couple of women and a man came in.
I noticed the man's big muscles; they were huge.
After we finished our meal and my husband went to the car, I went over to the man and the women and told them my father was a farmer and had some muscles, but this man's were really big.
I asked if I could squeeze his arm muscle, and asked was he did for a living. He replied he was a wrestler.
All the way home my husband told me he wished the man's wife had knocked me out.
The next day while talking to my daughter I realized the man was "The Rock" (Dwayne Johnson).
My daughter fussed at me for not getting an autograph. She fussed so much I took down all the children's drawings and put up pictures of The Rock.
TERRI FONTENOT
Slaughter
About time
Dear Smiley: On Thursday, Dana Guzzardo suggested the U.S. solve the Daylight/Standard time argument by setting the clocks a half-hour either way.
Australia already has that. Sort of.
There are 11 official (and unofficial) time zones, several of them just a half-hour apart.
RUSS WISE
LaPlace
Versification
Dear Smiley: Ogden Nash wasn’t the only one who wrote clever poems.
From my mother’s collection of poems is one by Dorthy Parker:
“See the happy moron,
He doesn’t give a damn.
I wish I were a moron.
My Gawd! Perhaps I am.”
BO BIENVENU
Prairieville
Love poem
Dear Smiley: With all the talk about the poet Ogden Nash, I am remembering the first poem I ever learned, back around the fifth grade.
"Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker."
It makes me wonder if he had south Louisiana in mind.
JACQUES FRÈRE
New Orleans
Dear Jacques: I love the title of that little bit of verse: "Reflection on ice-breaking."