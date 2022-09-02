Dear Smiley: One Sunday morning, my wife and I were leaving to go to church, and I was already in the vehicle waiting for her.
When she finally came out, she got into the vehicle and told me she couldn’t find her glasses. I looked at her and told her I wasn’t surprised, because without her glasses it would be easy to miss finding them.
I suggested, sneering of course, that since I was wearing mine, I’d better go look for them.
I did my best, but couldn’t find them either, so I returned to the vehicle.
When I looked at her I said, "I guess you found them."
She answered, "No, why?"
They were on her face all the while.
We laughed, and said, "I guess we both need an eye exam, and the sooner the better."
KENNY BLANCHARD
Plattenville
Obnoxious? Who, me?
Dear Smiley: Reading about football in your column, I was reminded of my LSU football story in 1970.
When I was in college, my date and I watched the LSU-Ole Miss game at the Yacht Club in Gulfport, Mississippi.
The only two people in the room pulling for LSU were me and the bartender.
Of course I was screaming at the top of my lungs, cheering them on. We won 61-17.
Arriving at the next party, I overheard a boy saying, “Who was that obnoxious girl at the Yacht Club screaming for LSU?”
I was so proud of our Tigers, and to be from Louisiana that night!
JAMIE OWEN PARKERSON
Lafayette
Custom honks
Dear Smiley: Your column reminded me of my second grade teacher, Miss Wasson, at South Highlands School in Shreveport.
She drove a red convertible with a horn that played “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” She wore platform shoes and large hoop earrings, and I thought she was beautiful.
Another horn memory is that of our special honks when we were teenagers. We had girls’ social clubs, and each club had a special honk, used when we saw a friend or drove by a friend’s house. Our honk was 1,2-1,2,3-1.
SALLY HERPIN
Lafayette
Custom honks II
Dear Smiley: On the subject of car horns, back in the 1940s, they were useful for announcing an arrival to pick up a Baton Rouge High fraternity brother.
My fraternity, TKO, used a “da-da-da-daaaa, da-da-da-daaaa, da-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-daaaa” signal as we neared a brother’s house.
The rival Delta Sig fraternity brothers blew “daaaa-daaaa-da-da-da-da” several times.
All doubtlessly to the irritation of neighbors along our brothers’ streets, especially in the Garden District, although I don’t recall ever being chastised for the blowing.
HENRY BRADSHER
Baton Rouge
Dear Henry: You've made me regret that this column doesn't have sound.
Dough for dinner
Dear Smiley: EdnaMarie Sevin’s Thursday memory of living with her grandparents near the Napoleonville Bakery jogged some happy memories.
In the mid-to-late ’50s, Sunday afternoons had a caravan of LSU students from this area headed back to LSU. Most of us drove through Napoleonville, where two businesses stood out on La. 1: Napoleonville Bakery and Dairy Inn.
The bakery had wonderful hot, freshly-baked bread and pastries; Dairy Inn had the best hot dog chili I’ve ever eaten.
I married a man from Napoleonville, so I had a lingering relationship with the bakery and drive-in for many years.
The bakery prepared bread dough about 5 p.m., and customers could buy raw dough to take home and fry. With butter and cane syrup on a cold, wet November night, it was like manna from heaven!
DIANE T. MARTIN
Morgan City
Water hazard
Dear Smiley: With all the rain we have had recently, it has been hard to find a time to mow the grass.
Then along comes another problem.
I heard about a guy who got a ticket from Wildlife and Fisheries for operating his lawn mower without a life jacket.
HARRY CLARK
Lafayette