Several readers wrote to tell me that the "Resurrected Rabbit" story in the Wednesday column can also be found on the Snopes.com fact-checking website under the title "Replaced Rabbit." (I like my title better.)
It's on Snopes because it's an "urban legend," one of those tales that is literally too good to be true.
(If you missed it — a guy's dog brings him a dead rabbit which he recognizes as a pet of his neighbors. In an effort to clear his dog of murder, he cleans up the rabbit and puts it back in its hutch, thinking the neighbors will figure it died of natural causes. He later runs across the husband of the neighboring family, who tells him he had earlier buried the rabbit after it died, and figures its appearance back in the hutch was a cruel prank by some sicko.)
The funny part of this is that the story is one I've heard before from my longtime friend, the humorist Dave Grouchy. In fact, a couple of years ago we taught a class in humor together for OLLI, LSU's "lifetime learning" program.
I'm assuming Dave, who no doubt told the story in the class to illustrate urban legends, sent it to me because he figured I'd get a kick out of it, and because I've been doing a series on adventuresome dogs.
I did get a kick out of it, so much so that I ran it just as he sent it in, forgetting its origin as a folk tale. The readers who pointed this out to me have been very polite about the gaffe, and no one's called me an idiot.
Yet.
Do they sell beer?
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, adds to our discussion of clever beer ads that might be too clever to work:
"When we lived in Jersey City there were hilarious ads that we loved for Piels Beer on TV.
"Finally the main character in the ad announced, 'Alright, you people are laughing it up, but you aren't buying the beer. If you want to see these ads, you have to buy the beer.'
"I don't know if this changed their sales, but the ads eventually disappeared."
(The great radio comedy team of Bob and Ray did commercials for Piels as "Harry and Bert," with simple animated cartoons much like the ones with the Nichols and May commercials for Jax and other regional beers.)
Breakfast of champions
Speaking of beer, Don Faulk says, "I was at a cafe at 8 a.m. in Biloxi, Mississippi, when an elderly lady came in and ordered a slice of lemon meringue pie. She ate half of it, then ordered a Dixie beer."
Fuzzy thief
Michael Hess says, “ ‘Get Fuzzy' in Monday's Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate comics seems to indicate the cartoonist is reading your column (as do all who have discerning taste)."
The cartoon shows a guy and his dog at the table. He's got a hamburger and fries in front of him. He gets up to get ketchup from the fridge. When he returns his meal is gone and the dog looks sheepish.
Special People Dept.
- Bettie Anderson, of Amber Terrace Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, Jan. 28.
- Hewitt B. Gomez celebrated his 95th birthday Monday, Jan. 27. He is a World War II veteran.
- Joe Guilbeau, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 92nd birthday Tuesday, Jan. 28. A longtime contributor to this column, he is a Navy veteran, having served on the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge.
Age and wisdom
Debra Cooper says, "My 4-year-old grandson, Conrad, was overheard talking on the playground to another 4-year-old about his sister, Margaux: 'She's just 2 and a half; she doesn't know much.’ ”
'Iguana sue you!'
Algie Petrere, of Central, was intrigued by stories of cold weather in Florida causing iguanas to go dormant and lose their grip on trees.
She imagines this attorney's billboard:
"Have you been hit by a frozen iguana falling from a Florida palm tree? You may be entitled to a settlement."