Nancy Boudreaux adds to our stories of unique words and sayings in this part of the world:
"When I relocated to Atlanta in 1986 after the oil bust hit New Orleans, I realized how different our language was from other areas of the country.
"In trying to get acclimated to Atlanta as a newcomer, I was alarmed to hear I was required to get an 'inspection sticker' for my vehicle. In confusion, I asked a friend if I needed that in addition to a brake tag.
"When I realized they were the same thing, I was getting directions on where to obtain one in Atlanta. My friend really got confused when I asked if I needed to turn before or after the 'neutral ground.' She had no idea what that meant! When she asked, 'Do you mean the median?,' we had a good laugh.
"Later that year, a roommate from upstate New York was totally confused when I asked her to pick up some 'meh-nez' (mayonnaise) at the store. We went back and forth a bit before she finally understood me!"
'Frozen Nawth' defined
King Alexander also comments on our unique expressions:
"When I use the expression 'crawfishing' in heterogeneous company, say a Facebook post, I add parenthetically, (Yankees: 'backpedaling').
"But the gentleman from Alabama (in a Saturday column item) might not appreciate being called a 'Yankee.'
"I sympathize. As a native of DeQuincy (I was on the DeQuincy High School debate team with Lanny Keller mumblety-mumble years ago) an area joke was that 'a Yankee is anyone from north of I-10.’ ”
(Name-dropper. ...)
Sidewalk love
Linda Dalferes says, "Just went for my morning walk. The children in our neighborhood are doing their part to keep our spirits up.
"All over the sidewalks they have chalked upbeat slogans: 'Keep smiling, we can do this!,' 'You are love,' 'Louisiana be strong,' etc.
"That, along with my Linda Ronstadt CD, sunshine, birds and squirrels frolicking, just made my day."
Earlier pandemic
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "As I watch the news, I think about the Spanish flu in the beginning of the 20th Century (1918).
"Very little media, no electricity in the rural areas, very few automobiles, no eating out, few grocery stores, bed at dark and arise at dawn — people were pretty much quarantined before the virus.
"It must have been really contagious, because of so little contact with other people and the large number of deaths!"
(The Centers for Disease Control puts the number of deaths at "at least" 50 million worldwide, and about 675,000 in the U.S.).
Strong medicine
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "I read that some distillers have switched production from liquor to hand sanitizers to combat the coronavirus.
"I think they have the wrong focus. South Louisiana old timers will tell you if they want a cure, they should start producing Hadacol.
"According to Couzan Dud (Dudley LeBlanc), it cured everything."
Interesting thought, Bo. A reader sent me a bottle of Hadacol years ago, and I keep it at my desk in case of emergencies.
Out of curiosity, I tasted it. Once. ...
Timely product
Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette, says, "Somewhere in my voluminous collection of funny headlines, billboards, church signs, etc., I have a K&B ad for 'anti-plague' toothpaste. Wonder if they still have some in stock?"
Special People Dept.
"Bank" Friloux, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday Tuesday, March 31.
Ill wind?
Fred Thomas, of Perry, says, "The mention of bagpipes in your column reminds me of why you often see bagpipers walking or marching while playing. They are trying to get away from all of that noise."
Paging Smiley?
Ronnie Domas makes me an offer I can refuse:
"Smiley, with the lack of sporting news, and all the bad news on the coronavirus, you need to expand your column to a page or so.
"I'm sure you have the material, and it'll be pleasant reading for your loving followers."
(A flattering thought, Ronnie, but any expansion of the column would involve the dreaded "W word" — "work" — something I have tried to minimize during my entire career.)